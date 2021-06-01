The Roundtable: Impact Transfers, Recent Offers and it is Visit Time

Duke defensive back transfer Marquis 'Muddy' Waters is looking to make an immediate impact

The open contact period is finally here after over a year of no in-person evaluations, no unofficial or official visitors and very little activity on the recruiting trail since last spring. The Texas Tech coaches are set to host several prospects on official and unofficial visits this month. Full list of 2022 offers

There are several transfer players who have joined the Texas Tech roster this off-season, who makes the biggest impact this fall?

Matt: The name we consistantly heard this spring was Duke safety transfer Marquis 'Muddy' Waters. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back comes to Lubbock with a ton of experience, and looks like a linebacker playing the safety position. He is one of a handful of transfers added by Matt Wells and his staff this off-season, and Waters is my pick because he brings something to the safety position that has not existed in years past.

Ben: Quarterback Tyler Shough is the obvious answer, but I’m gonna go with a recent addition in Troy’s Kaylon Geiger. This is a guy whose been very productive in his time as a college football player, and he joins an offense that should be perfect for him to thrive in. Look for Sonny Cumbie to get Geiger involved early and often. Tech’s had a lot of success with inside receivers over the years and I expect Geiger to be next on that list.

Recent 2022 offer you liked to see, and why?

Matt: The month of May was pretty dormant from an offer standpoint, so I'm going to highlight one of the offers from late April - Frisco Lebanon Trail High offensive tackle Austin Kawecki. The three-star prospect grew up following the Red Raiders, with both of his parents attending Texas Tech and his sister currently a student in West Texas. He will be on campus this week, and there is competition for his commitment, but getting him on campus early on should help Matt Wells and his staff build momentum.

Ben: Like Matt said calling this recent might be pushing it, but I’ll go with El Paso defensive back Jeremiah Cooper, who was offered in March. Cooper is a guy that the entire Big 12 conference is after, but Tech should have some advantage being close to home. He’ll start his June with a visit to Iowa State this weekend, then Tech on the 11th, then SMU, Kansas State and finally Baylor. He’s the type of recruit the Red Raiders must win more battles for.

Official visitors and campers all throughout the month, which prospect are you looking forward to see the coaches get on campus?

Matt: Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) athlete Maurion Horn is set to officially visit the South Plains the weekend of June 25th. Not only is he the highest rated prospect visiting the Red Raiders this month, but he is a kid from Oklahoma looking to attend college elsewhere and it says a lot about his relationship with the Texas Tech coaches that he booked the official visit.