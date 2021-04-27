RedRaiderSports - Kawecki excited to receive TTU offer

The Texas Tech coaches have offered 19 offensive lineman prospects in the 2022 class, and the most recent offer went to Frisco Lebanon Trail offensive tackle Austin Kawecki last night.

What you need to know...

...Kawecki announced his offer from the Red Raiders on April 26th, 2021

...the three-star prospect holds 25 total offers, with each offer coming in since this past January

...both of Kawecki's parents attended Texas Tech and his sister is currently a student

Communication with the TTU coaches: "Coach (Steve) Farmer reached out first, probably a month or two ago. We have been talking every other week, and then Coach (Sonny) Cumbie reached out this past week. We setup a Zoom call for last night, and then I was able to speak with the head coach Matt Wells and some of the recruiting staff. It was an introduction call, so it was more about getting to know them and talking face to face."

Coaches like?: "Coach Farmer likes my athleticism, my speed and quick feet. We talked about my ability to finish blocks and how that was what he really enjoyed seeing on my tape. When I spoke with Coach Cumbie, we mostly talked and got to know one another, we didn't really talk any football.

"When I spoke with Matt Wells last night, he said that they wanted to take their time recruiting me, because they were figuring out the right person for the offer and that they do not just offer anybody. He mentioned talking with my coaches and checking into my character and personality fit for their program."

Know about TTU?: "I grew up as a Tech fan, both of my parents went there and I always went to Tech games growing up. My sister is currently a student at Texas Tech as well. I remember going onto the field and the atmosphere at the stadium, always a bunch of fans and a crazy environment.

"It is pretty exciting to get the offer from Texas Tech. I still have some family in the Lubbock area, and they all love Texas Tech, so everyone was excited to see the offer come through."