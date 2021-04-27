 RedRaiderSports - Kawecki excited to receive TTU offer
Kawecki excited to receive TTU offer

Frisco Lebanon Trail OT Austin Kawecki has received 25 scholarship offers since January 1st

The Texas Tech coaches have offered 19 offensive lineman prospects in the 2022 class, and the most recent offer went to Frisco Lebanon Trail offensive tackle Austin Kawecki last night.

What you need to know...

...Kawecki announced his offer from the Red Raiders on April 26th, 2021

...the three-star prospect holds 25 total offers, with each offer coming in since this past January

...both of Kawecki's parents attended Texas Tech and his sister is currently a student

Communication with the TTU coaches: "Coach (Steve) Farmer reached out first, probably a month or two ago. We have been talking every other week, and then Coach (Sonny) Cumbie reached out this past week. We setup a Zoom call for last night, and then I was able to speak with the head coach Matt Wells and some of the recruiting staff. It was an introduction call, so it was more about getting to know them and talking face to face."

Coaches like?: "Coach Farmer likes my athleticism, my speed and quick feet. We talked about my ability to finish blocks and how that was what he really enjoyed seeing on my tape. When I spoke with Coach Cumbie, we mostly talked and got to know one another, we didn't really talk any football.

"When I spoke with Matt Wells last night, he said that they wanted to take their time recruiting me, because they were figuring out the right person for the offer and that they do not just offer anybody. He mentioned talking with my coaches and checking into my character and personality fit for their program."

Know about TTU?: "I grew up as a Tech fan, both of my parents went there and I always went to Tech games growing up. My sister is currently a student at Texas Tech as well. I remember going onto the field and the atmosphere at the stadium, always a bunch of fans and a crazy environment.

"It is pretty exciting to get the offer from Texas Tech. I still have some family in the Lubbock area, and they all love Texas Tech, so everyone was excited to see the offer come through."

25 total offers since January: "Yes sir, all of my offers have come in since January and it has been a crazy experience talking with all of the coaches, especially since a lot of my offers have come in within the past few months. I'm just talking with my parents and my trainer a lot, getting their feedback and help to handle the entire process."

Virtual Visits: "I have done quite a bit of them. I like them though, it helps you see the coaches face to face, and have a conversation instead of texting. I usually get to see the campus, or at least a feel for what it is like. Some schools will show you a video or presentation, and some schools will have a coach walking around the campus on FaceTime giving me a personal tour."

Visits this summer?: "I have started to plan out my visits for the summer. I would like to commit before my senior year starts, if I'm ready at that point. I have official visits scheduled to USC, Baylor, Colorado and Oklahoma State right now for June. I'm also thinking about scheduling visits to North Carolina and Texas Tech, but just need to work on the overall schedule with my parents."

Important to you?: "I would definitely say the academics, I have always wanted to be very committed to academics and I have straight A's, so it is pretty important to me. For my major, I was thinking something with the Business School, maybe International Business."

Currently rated a 5.6 three-star prospect, Kawecki is listed as the No. 96 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2022 class.

