Will Hammond

Welcome to this week's edition of The Recruiting Six-Pack. Football season is in full effect at the high school and college levels. A couple of big games have already occurred on the first full weekend of college football, which will be the case again on Saturday. Of course, the one many are looking forward to is the Oregon Ducks visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This game will be significant as the Red Raiders look for their first win of the season and, of course, for recruiting purposes, as many are expected to be on hand Saturday night. So, let's take a look.

Texas Tech commits

Will Hammond. Pro-style quarterback, Hutto, TX. (Hutto HS). 5.8, four-star, #16 PSQB, and #55 in Texas. Will Hammond committed to the Red Raiders last December over offers from Auburn, Houston, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and UTSA, among others. He was part of the Elite 11 and is one of the top QBs in this year's class. Hammond is off to a great start this season with the Hippos, and last week, he posted video game numbers as he was 36/58 for 719 yards and four touchdowns. But that was not it, as he rushed for 88 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. All in all, Hammond accounted for 807 total yards and ten touchdowns.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhIEkgYW0gdHJ1bHkgYmxlc3NlZCB0byBiZSBpbiB0 aGlzIHBvc2l0aW9uISBDbGFzcyBvZiAyMDI04oCZcyBsZXTigJlzIGdldCBp dCBnb2luZyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNX cmVja0VtPC9hPiDwn5S04pqr77iP8J+MtTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1pLaXR0bGV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBaS2l0dGxleTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UVFVLaXJrQnJ5YW50 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUVFVLaXJrQnJ5YW50PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NreXNUaGVMaW1pdFdSP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBTa3lzVGhlTGltaXRXUjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdHVtcGZfQnJpYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFN0dW1wZl9CcmlhbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3kwazdL RHJPMEMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95MGs3S0RyTzBDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFdpbGwgSGFtbW9uZCDwn4y1IChAV2lsbF9IYW1tb25kMTMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lsbF9IYW1tb25kMTMvc3RhdHVz LzE2MDI1MDE2OTQxNDI3MDE1NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVj ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Holton Hendrix. Offensive tackle, Lubbock, TX. (Cooper HS). 5.8, four-star, #37 OT, and #59 in Texas. Holton Hendrix committed to his hometown Red Raiders over Baylor, Houston, and Kansas last November. He and the Pirates (1-1) are coming off a one-point 35-34 loss to a 6A Wolfforth Frenship (2-0) team that features 2025 Red Raider target Leyton Stone. They will look to get back in the win column this Friday night against Abilene Wylie (0-2).

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENPTU1JVFRFRCEhIFNUQVlJTkcgSE9NRS4gV1JFQ0sg4oCY RU0hISDwn5GG8J+PvOKdpO+4j/CflqQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4 YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRm9v dGJhbGxMQ1A/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZvb3RiYWxsTENQPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzgwNmhzc2NtZWRpYT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AODA2aHNzY21lZGlhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVTI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVFRVMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQUNmRnJw MmZZayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDZkZycDJmWWs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSG9sdG9uIEhlbmRyaXjwn4y1IChASGVuZHJpeEhvbHRvbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IZW5kcml4SG9sdG9uL3N0YXR1cy8x NTk2OTQ2NjU4Mjg1NDUzMzE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Lorenzo Johnson Jr. Athlete, Madisonville, TX. (Madisonville HS). 5.5, three-star athlete. Lorenzo Johnson Jr. committed to the Red Raiders in February over offers from Houston, Mississippi, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Tulsa, and UNLV. Last week, he had a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Mustangs (2-0) 28-16 victory over Navasota (0-2). Madisonville will next host Fairfield (0-2) on Friday.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5hZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHRhbGsgd2l0aCDigaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AamtidGpjXzUzPC9hPuKBqSBp4oCZbSBleHRyZW1lbHkgYmxlc3NlZCB0 byByZWNlaXZlIG15IGZpcnN0IEQtMSBvZmZlciBmcm9tIHRleGFzIHRlY2gh ISDwn5S04pqr77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1dyZWNrZW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNXcmVja2VtPC9hPiDigabigaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5 TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT7igakgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzV4ZU9Z TEdvQVgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81eGVPWUxHb0FYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IExvcmVuem8gSm9obnNvbiBKciAoQFRoZUxvcmVuem9KcikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVMb3JlbnpvSnIvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NzY3Mzk5NTQ1NTAyMjI4NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMzEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Texas Tech targets

Micah Hudson. Wide receiver, Temple, TX. (Lake Belton HS). Five-star WR, #6 nationally, #2 WR, and #2 in Texas. Micah Hudson has offers from almost every major program in the nation, with the Red Raiders as the favorites. Hudson has been to Lubbock multiple times, the last being Texas Tech's pool day in late July. Texas Tech is still the team to beat. In last week's win against the Johnson Jaguars (1-1), he finished with six catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. He and the Broncos (2-0) will be in action tonight at 7 p.m. against Red Oak (2-0) on ESPN2.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbiByb3V0ZSBmb3IgTGFrZSBCZWx0b24gdmVyc3VzIFJlZCBPYWsg dG9uaWdodCwgZmVhdHVyaW5nIHRoZSBuYXRpb27igJlzIHRvcC1yYW

Cedric Lott. Wide receiver, Mesquite, TX. (Horn HS). 5.5 three-star WR. Cedric Lott committed to Boston College at the end of June, but the Red Raiders have been recruiting hard and making him a priority. He was another recruit who was down for the pool day in July and was offered that day. Last week, Lott had three receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars 38-13 win over Arlington (Bowie). His quarterback is Legend Bey, who picked up his first offer from the Red Raiders last June.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CTEVTU0VEIGFuZCBIT05PUkVEIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIg ZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4g4pqr77iP 8J+UtCEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv V3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dy ZWNrRW08L2E+IPCfjLU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pv ZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWly ZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DT0FDSEpV SUNFXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ09BQ0hKVUlDRV88L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS29hY2hNYWs/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtvYWNoTWFrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RhamFrYWhhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0YWph a2FoYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYVRvbW15 SGFycmlzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYVRvbW15SGFycmlzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQWxsZW5IQz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hBbGxlbkhDPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hvcm5KYWdzUmVjcnVpdD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASG9ybkphZ3NSZWNydWl0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vNzhDblV4cjl6MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzc4Q25V eHI5ejM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgY2VkcmljIGxvdHQganIgKEBjZWRyaWNs b3R0anIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NlZHJpY2xv dHRqcjEvc3RhdHVzLzE2ODY0MDc4MzQyOTA4MDI2OTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Leyton Stone. 2025 wide Receiver, Wolfforth, TX. (Frenship HS). 5.6, three-star WR. The Red Raiders offered Leyton Stone last December and now holds offers from Arizona, Baylor, and Texas State. He has helped the Tigers to an undefeated (2-0) start this season and has 15 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns. They will next play the Lubbock Monterrey Plainsman (2-0) on Thursday night.