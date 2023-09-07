Welcome to this week's edition of The Recruiting Six-Pack. Football season is in full effect at the high school and college levels. A couple of big games have already occurred on the first full weekend of college football, which will be the case again on Saturday. Of course, the one many are looking forward to is the Oregon Ducks visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This game will be significant as the Red Raiders look for their first win of the season and, of course, for recruiting purposes, as many are expected to be on hand Saturday night. So, let's take a look.
Texas Tech commits
Will Hammond. Pro-style quarterback, Hutto, TX. (Hutto HS). 5.8, four-star, #16 PSQB, and #55 in Texas.
Will Hammond committed to the Red Raiders last December over offers from Auburn, Houston, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and UTSA, among others. He was part of the Elite 11 and is one of the top QBs in this year's class. Hammond is off to a great start this season with the Hippos, and last week, he posted video game numbers as he was 36/58 for 719 yards and four touchdowns. But that was not it, as he rushed for 88 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. All in all, Hammond accounted for 807 total yards and ten touchdowns.
Holton Hendrix. Offensive tackle, Lubbock, TX. (Cooper HS). 5.8, four-star, #37 OT, and #59 in Texas.
Holton Hendrix committed to his hometown Red Raiders over Baylor, Houston, and Kansas last November. He and the Pirates (1-1) are coming off a one-point 35-34 loss to a 6A Wolfforth Frenship (2-0) team that features 2025 Red Raider target Leyton Stone. They will look to get back in the win column this Friday night against Abilene Wylie (0-2).
Lorenzo Johnson Jr. Athlete, Madisonville, TX. (Madisonville HS). 5.5, three-star athlete.
Lorenzo Johnson Jr. committed to the Red Raiders in February over offers from Houston, Mississippi, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Tulsa, and UNLV. Last week, he had a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Mustangs (2-0) 28-16 victory over Navasota (0-2). Madisonville will next host Fairfield (0-2) on Friday.
Micah Hudson. Wide receiver, Temple, TX. (Lake Belton HS). Five-star WR, #6 nationally, #2 WR, and #2 in Texas.
Micah Hudson has offers from almost every major program in the nation, with the Red Raiders as the favorites. Hudson has been to Lubbock multiple times, the last being Texas Tech's pool day in late July. Texas Tech is still the team to beat. In last week's win against the Johnson Jaguars (1-1), he finished with six catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. He and the Broncos (2-0) will be in action tonight at 7 p.m. against Red Oak (2-0) on ESPN2.
Cedric Lott committed to Boston College at the end of June, but the Red Raiders have been recruiting hard and making him a priority. He was another recruit who was down for the pool day in July and was offered that day. Last week, Lott had three receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars 38-13 win over Arlington (Bowie). His quarterback is Legend Bey, who picked up his first offer from the Red Raiders last June.
The Red Raiders offered Leyton Stone last December and now holds offers from Arizona, Baylor, and Texas State. He has helped the Tigers to an undefeated (2-0) start this season and has 15 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns. They will next play the Lubbock Monterrey Plainsman (2-0) on Thursday night.