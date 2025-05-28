What changes are coming to college sports that affect Tech and the Big 12?

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and head football and basketball coaches from the Big 12 are typically in attendance to discuss their league and other topics that have been circling around college sports.

The time has come for many questions to be answered this week with Big 12 meetings taking place in Orlando, Florida at the Waldorf Astoria. These spring meetings are held every year to discuss topics that will affect every team's sport.

Here's what could be discussed during these meetings that could affect Tech, as well as the rest of the Big 12.

House Settlement - House v. NCAA

- Lots of national media will be surrounding this ongoing settlement during the week. If this passes, revenue-sharing with college athletes will begin on July 1. How will this affect the future of college athletics? What will NIL look like after this season? Opinion on the roster limits? These questions and more will be asked and talked about this week.

Because of existing rules around NIL, next offseason could look a lot different on how Texas Tech and other schools can operate.

College Football Playoffs

- The 2024 season was the first year that a 12-team college football playoff was implemented. It will remain at 12 teams for 2025, but a big topic that will come up is if the playoffs will have 14 or 16 teams that would include play-in games as part of conference championship weekend. A big discussion point will be the new rules for this years playoffs. This year's edition will include straight seeding instead of the four highest-ranked conference champions receiving byes.

Will the Big 12 publicly support a specific playoff format for 2026 and beyond? Will the Big 12 look to potentially get the US government involved? Will the Big 12 posture publicly for the "good of sport" mantra that commissioner Yormark discussed last week?

Transfer Portal Windows

- Several topics such as the transfer portal window dates, recruiting periods, spring practice, and more will be discussed by coaches and administrators this week. Many coaches want to rid themselves of two portal windows. Several players were able to enter the portal in December, commit, and then enter the portal again in the spring and go somewhere else.

If the spring portal window is shut down, how does this affect spring practice? Does the Big 12 have a stance on when they want the portal window to be?

Kickoff times

- On Thursday May 29th, kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2025 season are expected to be announced. Keep an eye out for Texas Tech's kickoff times for games vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kent State and Oregon State. Oregon State could potentially be picked up by a national TV network.

18 game Big 12 basketball season

- For league play in Big 12 basketball, there had been an 18-game conference schedule, but last year it was switched to 20 games. This resulted in teams not having as much time off and having two games every single week with limited rest time with no bye. After overwhelming support to go back to 18, the 2025/26 season will return to 18 games during conference play.

How will the Big 12 decide how that 18 game conference slate is constructed? Keep an eye on who Texas Tech will play multiple times.

What's next for Big 12 baseball?

- It was just announced that the 2026 Big 12 Baseball Championships will be held at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona. This is believed to be a one year scenario, but what comes next?