Which Big 12 portal basketball signee would you add to Texas Tech?

PJ Haggerty (Photo by Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

The Big 12 has been one of - if not the best - conference in college basketball over the past decade. With programs such as Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, BYU, Arizona and more loading up in the transfer portal, that will continue to be the case for the 2025/26 season. Grant McCasland's squad has added a major infusion of talent via the portal this off-season, with guys such as LeJuan Watts, Donovan Atwell, Tyeree Bryan, Josiah Moseley and Luke Bamgboye set to play their next season in Lubbock, TX. Looking around the conference, which Big 12 signees would you choose to add to the Red Raiders roster? The RedRaiderSports.com crew tackles this question…

Advertisement

Joe - Honor Huff, Guard, West Virginia

With all the additions made to Tech’s roster over the offseason, the point guard position has been the most talked-about topic—especially given that no true point guard was added. The staff clearly focused on adding size across the board, but the lack of a natural floor general has left a noticeable gap. CA appears poised to take on the role of primary ball handler, but if there’s one player I’d love to see added to this roster, it’s Honor Huff. Last season at Chattanooga, Huff averaged 15.2 points and 2.2 assists per game. He shot an efficient 42% from both the field and beyond the arc, 82% from the free-throw line, and committed fewer than two turnovers per game. His ability to create shots off the dribble and break down defenses to find open shooters on the perimeter would be a massive asset for this Tech team. Despite being just 5’10”, Huff consistently shows toughness and a fearless approach when attacking the basket. When left open, he’s a nightmare from deep. More than just his scoring ability, Huff brings leadership and a steady presence—traits he’s demonstrated throughout his career. Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing another point guard from New York on this roster; there’s just something about the grit and poise they bring to the game. With McCasland and his staff, I believe they could truly unlock Huff’s potential.

Ava - Barrington Hargress, Guard, Colorado

With the departure of Elijah Hawkins, the Red Raiders last piece that they are mainly prioritizing is a primary point guard. Even though Christian Anderson is set to follow in Hawkins' footsteps as a point guard, Grant McCasland would like another primary ball handler to compliment Anderson. Barrington Hargress has been at UC Riverside the past two years and recently transferred to Colorado for the upcoming season. Hargress averaged 20.2 points and 4 assists per game. He shot 44.4% from the field and 32.9% from three. His field goal percentage would obviously play more of an important role and his assists per game rather than his three point shooting. His average of 20.2 points per game ranked 15th in the country this past season. Hargress would bring in another primary ball handler and another solid shot maker to compliment the other guards that Tech has brought in and would complete an already very impressive roster. Instead, he will join Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes this upcoming season.

Jarrett - Robert Wright III, Guard, BYU

The Robin to VJ Edgecome's Batman in Baylor's freshman dynamic duo, Wright was sensational for the Bears this past season and reportedly cost BYU a pretty penny. Wright's ability to finish creatively around the rim would compliment someone like Christian Anderson well with both of their games being able to play off each other. Wright aveaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game in his debut campaign, shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from deep. While he wasn't blazing from range, his shot mechanics certainly look like he could evolve into a weapon. Wright is also prolific in changing speed, decelerating and accelerating to help leverage defenders and get to his spots in the paint. Wright's experience being an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season and being selected to the freshman team, as well as being a Montverde Academy alum, spell out another great season for the young guard next season with the Cougars.

Ben - PJ Haggerty, Guard, Kansas State

I'll go with one of the latest additions, with Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty committing to play for Jerome Tang and Kansas State on Monday, May 26th. The AAC Player of the Year and All-American is coming off a season as a Tiger where he averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. It was his second consecutive season of scoring more than 21 points per game after doing so as a sophomore as Tulsa as well. Kansas State will be his fourth school in four years after starting out at TCU. Haggerty would give Tech another premier scorer and secondary creator, a need for a roster that's currently light on guards. The Crosby, TX native would also be a natural fit in returning to his home state. Instead, he'll be facing the Red Raiders as the newest member of the Kansas State Wildcats.