Colorado OL Tripp Skewes talks Red Raiders ahead of busy OV schedule

The Texas Tech football staff is set to host some priority recruits on official visits over the next few weeks. One of the prospects set to make his way to the 806 the weekend of June 6-8 is Englewood (CO) Kent Denver offensive lineman Tripp Skewes.

Texas Tech will be the second official visit for Skewes after he takes in North Carolina this coming weekend (May 30-June 1).

Texas Tech offensive line coach Clay McGuire made his way to the Mile High City during the spring contact period where he offered Skewes, and the 6-foot-6, 300 pound tackle has reciprocated the interest with Texas Tech moving towards the top of his list.

Earlier this week RedRaiderSports spoke with Skewes to discuss his interest in the Red Raiders, connection with Clay McGuire, what he's looking forward to on his official visit to Tech and when he plans to make his commitment decision.

What you need to know...

... Skewes holds 20 offers to date. Some of his most recent offers have come from the likes of Utah, Washington State and Colorado.

... Skewes has scheduled the following official visits:

North Carolina May 30-June 1

Texas Tech June 6-June 8

Vanderbilt June 13-June 15

Colorado June 16-June 18

Kansas State June 20-June 22

... As a junior Skewes helped the Kent Denver Sun Devils to a 5-4 record

.. As a freshman, Skewes competed for Kent Denver's track & field program setting personal records in the Shot Put (41' 3") and Discus (81' 8"). It does not appear he's participated in track & field since the 9th grade per his athletic.net profile

... The only recruit in Rivals database history out of Colorado to sign with Texas Tech was offensive lineman Kaden Weatherby as part of the 2022 class

Relationship with Texas Tech, Clay McGuire: "So the day he came in and offered me at school, that was the first I ever heard or had contact from Texas Tech, and I was really excited about the offer. And he's called me probably about once a week ever since I got the offer. We've just gotten to know each other a lot but it's really been cool getting to know him and stuff. I'm really excited to get down to Texas Tech.

(McGuire's message) is that they would able to develop me, would be a big one. Which is my big thing."