Kickoff times, networks announced for Texas Tech

This morning the Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2025 college football season.
Texas Tech's schedule for its non-conference slate is highlighted by a night game, and two nationally televised games. All three games are at home at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.
The Red Raiders will open the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, with a kickoff set for 6:30 PM CT on ESPN+.
Week two will have Texas Tech facing off against Kent State, with an 11 AM CT kickoff on TNT & HBO Max. The Big 12 agreed to a media deal with TNT that starts this season.
The final game of the non-conference variety will have the Oregon State Beavers coming to town for a nationally televised game on FOX. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM CT for that one.
