Published May 29, 2025
Kickoff times, networks announced for Texas Tech
Ava Hounshell  •  RedRaiderSports
This morning the Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2025 college football season.

Texas Tech's schedule for its non-conference slate is highlighted by a night game, and two nationally televised games. All three games are at home at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders will open the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, with a kickoff set for 6:30 PM CT on ESPN+.

Week two will have Texas Tech facing off against Kent State, with an 11 AM CT kickoff on TNT & HBO Max. The Big 12 agreed to a media deal with TNT that starts this season.

The final game of the non-conference variety will have the Oregon State Beavers coming to town for a nationally televised game on FOX. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM CT for that one.

