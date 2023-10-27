Tyler Murray

Welcome to this week's edition of The Recruiting Six-Pack. The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5 overall, 2-3 Big 12) are on their bye week after dropping a 27-14 contest to BYU last Saturday night in Provo. The off week could not have come at a better time as the Red Raiders were without starting quarterback Behren Morton last week and started true freshman Jake Strong. Texas Tech will next be in action for a Thursday night game on November 2 when they host the TCU Horned Frogs. With that said, let's look at what's going on with Red Raider recruiting.

Texas Tech commits

Tyler Murray. Offensive tackle, San Antonio, TX (Brandeis HS). Not ranked by Rivals. San Antonio (Brandies) OT Tyler Murray committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on October 23. He had been previously committed to the Army Black Knights before backing off his pledge on September 21. Murray was in Lubbock for the Tarleton State game a few days before he decommitted.

Micah Hudson. Wide receiver, Temple, TX. (Lake Belton HS). Five-star WR, #6 nationally, #2 WR, and #2 in Texas. Micah Hudson committed to the Red Raiders on September 11, becoming the highest recruit in program history. He remains firm in his commitment but has visited College Station and was seen wearing Texas A&M gloves at a recent game. Texas Tech has struggled this season, but I don't see him decommitting despite him being to Aggieland on more than one occasion. Plus, he has also been to the 806 as well. On the season, Hudson has 54 receptions for 1105 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Broncos (7-2).

Texas Tech targets

Braden Carter. Offensive tackle, Cumming, Georgia. (Forsyth Central HS). Not ranked by Rivals. Braden Carter, a Forsyth Central HS (GA) offensive tackle, picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Texas Tech on Monday, October 17. He has offers from Stetson, Western Carolina, and just picked up another from Bryant University on Thursday. He visited UAB last weekend when they hosted Memphis.

Ryan Fodje. 2025 offensive tackle, Bridgeland, Texas. (Bridgeland HS). Not ranked by Rivals. Bridgeland 2025 offensive tackle Ryan Fodje picked up an offer from the Red Raiders on October 17. He has offers from Nebraska and Houston and picked up his latest from UTSA yesterday. Fodje has helped the Bears get out to a 7-1 record this season.

Riley Petijohn. 2025 inside linebacker, McKinney, Texas. (McKinney HS). Four-star, #78 nationally, #1 ILB, and #15 in Texas. McKinney ILB Riley Pettijohn is one of the top players in the 2025 class and has over 30 offers, with the Red Raiders being one of those. However, he cut his list last week when he announced his top 12 schools. Those included Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Texas, and USC.

Aiden Hall. 2026 defensive back, New Orleans, Louisiana. (Edna Karr HS). 5.9 four-star, #47 nationally. The Red Raiders offered Aiden Hall in May. The New Orleans (LA) DB also has offers from Alabama State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Louisiana, LSU, Marshall, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, Troy, and Tulane. However, he was at Death Valley a couple of weeks ago for the LSU/Auburn game. I know it's early in the process, but I think the Tigers are the school to keep an eye on here.