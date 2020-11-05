RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech was "the right fit" for Midland OL Brett Canis

Fresh off landing a preferred walk-on commitment from Argyle center Blake Spence, the staff has added another to the class in 6-foot-8 Midland offensive lineman Brett Canis.

Canis announced his commitment on Wednesday November 4th, just eight days after picking up his PWO offer.

Relationship with Tech staff: "Coach (Steve) Farmer started talking to me at the beginning of my junior year and from then on we’ve stayed in contact since then. Same with coach (David) Yost and coach (John) Cannova, we’ve stayed in contact for a while. Those are the three I’ve mainly heard from."

Tech staff likes: "They said that I’m a good player, that I’ve shown some good stuff on film and that they like the way I play."