RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech was "the right fit" for Midland OL Brett Canis

Texas Tech was "the right fit" for Midland OL Brett Canis
Fresh off landing a preferred walk-on commitment from Argyle center Blake Spence, the staff has added another to the class in 6-foot-8 Midland offensive lineman Brett Canis.
Canis announced his commitment on Wednesday November 4th, just eight days after picking up his PWO offer.
Relationship with Tech staff: "Coach (Steve) Farmer started talking to me at the beginning of my junior year and from then on we’ve stayed in contact since then. Same with coach (David) Yost and coach (John) Cannova, we’ve stayed in contact for a while. Those are the three I’ve mainly heard from."
Tech staff likes: "They said that I’m a good player, that I’ve shown some good stuff on film and that they like the way I play."
After another great talk with @CoachFarmerTTU blessed to say I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Texas Tech University!! 🔴⚫️🔴👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/U5Nt0tfAr0— Brett Canis (@BrettCanis) November 4, 2020
Remembers from visits: Canis got to take two gameday visits to Texas Tech in 2019.
"When I went on those visits I remember how involved the coaches were with seeing the recruits before the game. They treated everyone the same, the energy was amazing and the vibe from the whole staff was great. I could tell this was the right fit for me."
Other schools considered: "Other schools I was talking to were Lamar, Stephen F. Austin and Tarleton State."
Thoughts on staying close to home: "Yeah it was, I think it was definitely a factor just for knowing how close my family was and they knew they could get there easily."
Knows on the team: "Yeah I know McLane Mannix, Loic Fouonji, I also played football against Behren Morton when I was little. So that also gave me a little comfort knowing I was going to a school where I would know guys on the team."