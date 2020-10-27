RedRaiderSports - Argyle center Blake Spence talks TTU commitment

A recent addition to the 2021 class as a preferred walk-on was Argyle center Blake Spence. Spence picked up his PWO offer on October 21, visited for the Texas Tech home game on October 24, and verbally committed the following day. He also held an offer from East Texas Baptist University.

While Spence hasn't been in contact with the Texas Tech staff for too long, he saw all he needed to in order to decide to be a Red Raider.

"I first started talking to coach (John) Cannova, the assistant offensive line coach and just recently I got a call from coach (Steve) Farmer when he offered me the PWO, last Thursday I think. That was actually the first time I talked to coach Farmer on the phone. Then I went to the Tech game this weekend, I fell in love so I called them and said I wanted to commit."



Spence plays center for the Argyle Eagles, and that is the role the coaches see him playing at the next level.

"They said that they like my footwork and that I could find a spot and really help the team, stuff like that. I'm strictly a center, in elementary school I played left tackle but since then I've always played center."