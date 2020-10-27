RedRaiderSports - Argyle center Blake Spence talks TTU commitment

Argyle center Blake Spence talks TTU commitment
A recent addition to the 2021 class as a preferred walk-on was Argyle center Blake Spence. Spence picked up his PWO offer on October 21, visited for the Texas Tech home game on October 24, and verbally committed the following day. He also held an offer from East Texas Baptist University.
While Spence hasn't been in contact with the Texas Tech staff for too long, he saw all he needed to in order to decide to be a Red Raider.
"I first started talking to coach (John) Cannova, the assistant offensive line coach and just recently I got a call from coach (Steve) Farmer when he offered me the PWO, last Thursday I think. That was actually the first time I talked to coach Farmer on the phone. Then I went to the Tech game this weekend, I fell in love so I called them and said I wanted to commit."
Spence plays center for the Argyle Eagles, and that is the role the coaches see him playing at the next level.
"They said that they like my footwork and that I could find a spot and really help the team, stuff like that. I'm strictly a center, in elementary school I played left tackle but since then I've always played center."
I am extremely blessed and honored to announce that I will continuing my academic and football career at Texas Tech University!! #WreckEm @CoachFarmerTTU @CoachRudolph @4ISP pic.twitter.com/RJyNd8GrHD— Blake Spence (@blakespence13) October 26, 2020
Despite not being allowed to have any contact with the coaches due to the NCAA Dead Period, Spence decided to come out to Texas Tech's 34-27 win over West Virginia. He had a great time and enjoyed watching his future teammates.
"I thought it was amazing. It was a good, hard-fought battle. Offense did good in the first half, defense showed up in the second half. I just liked how physical the offensive line was for Tech."
Spence's good friend and Argyle teammate Jack Tucker is also committed to Texas Tech as part of the 2021 class, which makes for a pretty cool deal for the two offensive lineman.
"It's awesome. I've known Jack since middle school and he's always been a brother to me, so going to college together will help a lot with already having friends and stuff."
The Argyle Eagles currently sit at 8-0 on the season and are the top ranked Class 4A Division I school in Texas per Dave Campbell's Texas Football's rankings. Spence looks to help his squad continue to get better and finish the season strong with a championship.
"Our goal is to continue to get better every week. Every week is a new challenge. Our main goal is to win state this year."