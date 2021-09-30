Texas Tech was "the best fit" for forward Robert Jennings

Less than 10 days after narrowing down his 20+ offers to a top two of Texas Tech and Missouri, TACA Storm (TX) forward Robert Jennings has decided on his next home.

On Thursday afternoon Jennings officially announced that he has committed to Texas Tech and will become a Red Raider.

Of course, the public announcement comes a few days after telling the coaching staff. The coaches were able to seal Jennings' pledge in person during their in-home visit to the Jennings household last week.

"The coaches came down, we sat around the table. We ate, my auntie cooked. They got to meet all my family so I feel like the in-home visit did play a part because it gave me a better feel for the coaching staff. It just helped me build on top of our relationship that had started when I went on my visit.

When I told them I wanted to commit they were excited, they were overwhelmed. They were super excited, I was honestly surprised by how excited they were. When I saw their excitement it honestly made me feel more comfortable with my decision."

Jennings held over 20 offers including SMU, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Missouri and several others. At the end of the day it was the fit at Texas Tech that made the most sense for Jennings.

"I feel like Texas Tech, their style of play on the defensive end, turning defense into offense, I feel like that really fits my game. I'm a hard-nosed defender, I play with a motor, I play hard, so that's what really stuck out to me.

To be the player that I want be, to be great at the next level and continue my basketball career, I felt like the fit was going to have to be the best for my style of play and I feel like that's Texas Tech."