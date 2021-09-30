Texas Tech was "the best fit" for forward Robert Jennings
Less than 10 days after narrowing down his 20+ offers to a top two of Texas Tech and Missouri, TACA Storm (TX) forward Robert Jennings has decided on his next home.
On Thursday afternoon Jennings officially announced that he has committed to Texas Tech and will become a Red Raider.
Of course, the public announcement comes a few days after telling the coaching staff. The coaches were able to seal Jennings' pledge in person during their in-home visit to the Jennings household last week.
"The coaches came down, we sat around the table. We ate, my auntie cooked. They got to meet all my family so I feel like the in-home visit did play a part because it gave me a better feel for the coaching staff. It just helped me build on top of our relationship that had started when I went on my visit.
When I told them I wanted to commit they were excited, they were overwhelmed. They were super excited, I was honestly surprised by how excited they were. When I saw their excitement it honestly made me feel more comfortable with my decision."
Jennings held over 20 offers including SMU, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Missouri and several others. At the end of the day it was the fit at Texas Tech that made the most sense for Jennings.
"I feel like Texas Tech, their style of play on the defensive end, turning defense into offense, I feel like that really fits my game. I'm a hard-nosed defender, I play with a motor, I play hard, so that's what really stuck out to me.
To be the player that I want be, to be great at the next level and continue my basketball career, I felt like the fit was going to have to be the best for my style of play and I feel like that's Texas Tech."
Jennings is not one to shy away from competition and says he is looking forward to playing against the best teams and players in the Big 12.
"Every time I step on the court I'm just out there to battle. Whether I'm playing in the best conference, worst conference, I'm always gonna be battle-tested. I love being battle-tested because I'm from Texas. Texas basketball is different, I go out there and play every game the same."
Jennings took his official visit to Texas Tech the weekend of September 17th, and plans to return to Lubbock during the season for the highly-anticipated matchup vs. Texas in February.
"I do have plans to return. The game that I'm looking at right now is in February when they play Texas."
Jennings becomes the second commit of the 2022 class, joining point guard Pop Isaacs. The two have already talked, and Jennings says he's looking forward to more great players jumping on board in their quest to win a championship as Red Raiders.
"Not necessarily any specific person, but great players, we could go do something special. If anyone is considering (Texas Tech), I'm welcoming them in."
Now done with the recruiting process, Jennings is excited to be a Red Raider and play for Texas Tech's passionate fanbase.
"Let's do it, I'm ready to get down there and get with the Texas Tech family. We can do something special, be great and win us a national championship."
Before he gets to Tech though, Jennings will play his senior season at TACA Storm and in the meanwhile just wants to get better and prepare himself for the next level.
"To continue to expand my game, both mentally and on the court. To prepare myself for the next level. It's hard to be a freshman and get into the games. I have high standards that I hold myself to so I want to be as ready as I possibly can for my freshman year at Tech."
Following his junior season, Jennings was named to the 2021 SWAIC All Conference First Team.