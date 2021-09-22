Skilled forward Robert Jennings has a top two, decision next?
One of the top remaining targets on the Texas Tech board for the class of 2022 is TACA Storm's Robert Jennings. Jennings took his official visit to Lubbock over the weekend where he enjoyed getting to connect with the Tech coaches.
"I love the relationship I have with the coaching staff. They show me love, they're down to earth. Coach Williams, really all of them. I can't pick out one coach that stands out more than the others. Even the strength and conditioning coach, the nutritionist, they all show me love and made me feel like family when I got down there. It's nothing but love for the whole staff."
Jennings got to take in the Waka Flocka Flame concert and the Tech/FIU football game while on his official. This was his first time visiting Lubbock and he says the size of the city also surprised him.
"Yes, I got to experience the whole Lubbock and Texas Tech feel. Waka Flocka, he showed Texas Tech love. He came to the basketball section after his concert. It was really fun, I enjoyed it all. Lubbock is a great city.
That was my first time in Lubbock. When I think of Lubbock I think of a small country town but it's really fun. It's really one big family which really surprised me."
Jennings recently announced his top six of SMU, Penn State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Utah. He'd later add Missouri to make it a top seven.
Jennings says Texas Tech was a finalist due to the culture the coaches have built and the teams play style.
"The culture that they've built. They play defense, they play hard, they get out and run, they're gonna make everybody work for everything that they get. That really stands out to me because I'm a hard-nosed defender, I have a motor, I'm gonna play hard every game so that fits my style of play and it really just stuck out."
Texas Tech so far has one commitment in the 2022 class in point guard Pop Isaacs. The two have been in dialogue and Jennings says having a point guard like Isaacs already in the fold makes Tech a more attractive option.
"Yes, me and Pop actually have talked. We had a brief conversation about how his recruitment went, how he liked the city of Lubbock, Pop is cool people.
Yes, definitely (makes Tech more attractive). A full team really means a lot when you're trying to win a championship and that's what I'm going to try do to."
Having already taken several visits, Jennings says he's now down to a top two which includes the Red Raiders.
"The top two right now are Missouri and Texas Tech."
Jennings is ranked by Rivals as the top power forward in all of Texas, but he describes himself as a versatile player, capable of guarding any position and who brings a lot to the floor.
"I'm a high-motor player. I feel like I can guard the one through the five, I can guard any position on the court. I'm gonna play hard, I'm gonna rebound. I'm gonna play physical, I can get to the rim. I capitalize on mismatches so I can do it all, I'm an all-around player.
I don't like to limit myself to a position, I just like to say I'm a basketball player."
Jennings has a few role models in the NBA he likes to take different things from and add to his game, including two MVP's and a recent lottery pick.
"I watch a lot of Giannis (Antetokounmpo). Then last year I watched a lot of Scottie Barnes at Florida State. I feel like he's a 6-foot-8, long, athletic defender. He plays with a motor, high-energy so I watched a lot of Scottie.
And then my favorite player is Kevin Durant but I watch a lot of Giannis and Scottie."
Now down to his top two of Missouri and Texas Tech, expect a decision from the 6-foot-7, 220 pound Jennings in the near future.
"A decision should be coming soon. I haven't put a date on it but it should be coming soon."