Skilled forward Robert Jennings has a top two, decision next?

One of the top remaining targets on the Texas Tech board for the class of 2022 is TACA Storm's Robert Jennings. Jennings took his official visit to Lubbock over the weekend where he enjoyed getting to connect with the Tech coaches.

"I love the relationship I have with the coaching staff. They show me love, they're down to earth. Coach Williams, really all of them. I can't pick out one coach that stands out more than the others. Even the strength and conditioning coach, the nutritionist, they all show me love and made me feel like family when I got down there. It's nothing but love for the whole staff."

Jennings got to take in the Waka Flocka Flame concert and the Tech/FIU football game while on his official. This was his first time visiting Lubbock and he says the size of the city also surprised him.

"Yes, I got to experience the whole Lubbock and Texas Tech feel. Waka Flocka, he showed Texas Tech love. He came to the basketball section after his concert. It was really fun, I enjoyed it all. Lubbock is a great city.

That was my first time in Lubbock. When I think of Lubbock I think of a small country town but it's really fun. It's really one big family which really surprised me."

Jennings recently announced his top six of SMU, Penn State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Utah. He'd later add Missouri to make it a top seven.

Jennings says Texas Tech was a finalist due to the culture the coaches have built and the teams play style.

"The culture that they've built. They play defense, they play hard, they get out and run, they're gonna make everybody work for everything that they get. That really stands out to me because I'm a hard-nosed defender, I have a motor, I'm gonna play hard every game so that fits my style of play and it really just stuck out."