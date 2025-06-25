Advertisement
Published Jun 25, 2025
Texas Tech “set the tone” with touted 2027 EDGE target on camp visit
Jarrett Ramirez  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Calling yourself the No. 1 EDGE player in the state of Texas is a gutsy move. Having the offer list and accomplishments to back it up makes the title make sense for 2027 prospect Kaden McCarty out of Houston (TX) Cypress Falls.

Not above still showing his talent against other top prospects and potential recruits, McCarty took part in Texas Tech’s last summer camp over the weekend, marking his second-ever trip to Lubbock.

RedRaiderSports.com caught up with McCarty to recap the visit.

What you need to know…

… The Red Raiders were the first to offer McCarty in March of 2024 when McCarty was a freshman.

… To date, McCarty boasts 22 offers, including Arizona State, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M, Nebraska, North Carolina and Miami, among others.

… Per his MaxPreps page, as a sophomore McCarty tallied 59 tackles, 24 for a loss, 11 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

