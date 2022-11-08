On Tuesday, a litany of Red Raiders spoke to the media, including Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Muddy Waters, Reggie Pearson, and Weston Wright, along with the quarterbacks, Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith.

With Kansas set to roll in Texas Tech is set to for a motion-filled Jayhawk offense with Jason Bean at the helm.

“He's really fast guy,” Taylor-Demerson said about Bean. “When he's on the spot, he's a good quarterback, but if we can get him off his spot, that will be our advantage right there.”

Rabbit also spoke about the Kansas receiver Luke Grimm and what he brings to the table this weekend.

“They’ve got some really good players, they’ve got really good 50/50 receivers,” Taylor-Demerson said. “They’ve got a veteran receiver in number 11; I’ve played against him since I’ve been here.”

All the defensive players echoed the same sentiment; having quality eye discipline this weekend.

“They do a lot of motion to try to feed you the eye candy,” Taylor-Demerson said. “Eye discipline, it’s all the same. We need to have good eyes this weekend.”

Waters continued on the same path as Taylor-Demerson, wanting to avoid the eye-candy the Jayhawks will throw at them Saturday.

“A lot of eye discipline, like a lot of motions and a lot of different things that make defenses lose their eyes,” Waters said. “If you’re not disciplined, a lot of things can go wrong so it’s important when facing a scheme like that. A lot of passes to the flat and perimeter attacks.”

Waters also spoke about his personal growth on the field and the ability to be versatile in Tim DeRuyter’s defense.

“Being able to play any position that they put me at,” Waters said was his biggest growth. “Being able to like show different phases of my game helped me go this season.”

Pearson echoed confidence when talking about the Kansas offense, saying that the offense isn’t extremely complex if you can see past the motions.

“Yeah, they move a lot. That's the biggest thing that we got to get adjusted to,” Pearson said. “It's a lot of eye movement and eye candy to run some the basic route combinations and stuff like that, a couple inside zone runs and different variations to that. So, it's more of the eye candy thing that they do a lot as working.”

Wright, the Tech offensive lineman, spoke about the Kansas offensive front as well as what he expects from the Jayhawk defensive line on Saturday.

“I think they play hard. I think they all get to the ball. I think they're secondaries is definitely what happens in the big runs and they're trying to get to the ball and get in,” Wright said about the Jayhawk O-Line. “On the D line, I think they play hard and I mean, they've done so every other year and I think that as long as we do our job and we don't let them get our wires crossed and we approach things with a calm mindset, that's whenever we really excel.”