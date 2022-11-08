Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough and QB Donovan Smith are officially competing for the starting job on Saturday when Texas Tech hosts Kansas in the second-to-last home game of the season. The two Red Raider gunslingers spoke with the media on Tuesday as decision time for Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley approaches on who they throw out first against the bowl eligible Jayhawks.



Tyler Shough



Shough said he feels 100% physically after taking hits against TCU following missing numerous weeks due to injury. He said he feels ready to play for the Red Raiders. Right now, he and Smith are splitting the reps in practice. It's officially a competition once again and Shough said he'll do everything he can to be the starter on Saturday. Shough said it helps that all the QBs are close off of the field and they all understand it's the name of the game. He mentioned they're used to competing especially after an offseason where it was a competition every practice until Shough was eventually named the starting QB for week one. However, he knows continuity at the position would go a long way if injuries could be avoided. He added that it's hard to gain chemistry with some guys with the issue of being banged up throughout the room. As far as the Jayhawks, Shough said their confidence is high and they play as a unit and for their coaches.



Donovan Smith