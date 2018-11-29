WELLS TO TEXAS TECH: Five questions about the hire | Pros and cons

Texas Tech has hired Utah State's Matt Wells to fill its vacant head football coach position, replacing Kliff Kingsbury who was dismissed on Sunday after six seasons.

Wells comes to the South Plains after amassing a 44-34 record, including two 10-win seasons, in six years as the Aggies' head coach. His 2018 team finished 10-2 and climbed as high as No. 14 in the AP Top 25 during the season.

The 45-year-old coach played quarterback and defensive back at Utah State in the mid-1990s before entering coaching.