Red Raiders a contender for four-star IOL Pulelei’ite Primus following OV

Texas Tech football hosted its first official visitor of the 2026 cycle over the weekend, and it was a West Texas product as Midland interior offensive lineman Pulelei’ite Primus made the short trip out to Lubbock to spend the weekend around the Red Raider program.

Primus is no newcomer to Lubbock, having visited for Junior Day in January, for the win over Cincinnati in September, for summer camp back in June and several more times before that.

However, much like this was Tech's first official visitor of the cycle, this was also Primus' first of eight (8) official visits he has on the schedule over the coming weeks.

Following the weekend in Lubbock, Texas Tech is certainly a strong contender for Primus' services when the time comes.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Primus to recap the official visit and what stood out from his trip in the 806.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech offered Primus on June 16th, 2024 following a standout performance at camp. The offer was his sixth at the time.

... To date Primus holds 22 offers. He has set the following official visits:

- Texas Tech (April 11-13)

- Vanderbilt (April 18-20)

- Arizona State (April 25-27)

- TCU (May 2-4)

- Utah (May 30-June 1)

- USC (June 6-8)

- Houston (June 12-14)

- Washington (June 20-22)

... Primus helped Midland to an 8-4 record in 2024 which included a playoff win over Pebble Hills

... Texas Tech signed running back Baron Batch out of Midland HS as part of the 2006 class

Difference in official vs previous unofficial visits: "Really just I got to talk to coach (Joey) McGuire a lot more than on an unofficial, because when I'm on an unofficial he's trying to talk to everybody. I was the only guy there, so I got more one-on-one time, getting like to actually know him and everything like that. Just getting to embrace it all instead of being there for a day and just leaving after a practice or whatever was a great thing, because I used to just go in there for like a few hours and then after we're done with everything, I just leave. But I got to stay there for the straight three days and see how everything runs and how practice actually is, how the guys get after it and everything like that was good."