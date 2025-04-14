Point Guard Transfer Gemma Nunez Commits to Lady Raiders

Advertisement

Texas Tech women's basketball has addressed a position of need adding one of the top ten assist leaders in the country Gemma Nunez, a 5-7 point guard, from Campbell. The rising senior was sixth in assists, dishing out 6.2 per game to go along with 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Nunez was one of only three players in the entire country to average at least seven points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals a game as she was the true heartbeat, do everything leader of the Camels this past season earning both CAA All-Conference and All-Defensive Team honors. She also set the Campbell record for assists in a single season this year, finishing with 217 on the year. “She always seems to find us in the right places and make some great passes,” Campbell senior forward Courtney Dahlquist said to The Next in a feature on Nunez earlier this season. “She’s a great facilitator, but you can rely on her to score too. Sometimes, on ball screens, I’ll pop out for the ball, and she goes and gets a layup. I’m like, well, that was pretty simple. The offense is just as easy as that, but you always have to be ready for … her slinging it over her head, too.”

The Almeria, Spain native has experience on the international level as well where she has earned a silver medal with the U-18 Spanish National team in 2022 and a FIBA 3x3 Tournament win with the Spanish U-21 team last summer. And if all of that isn't enough to get you to stand up and yell, RAAAAIDEERR....well stretch your legs because this most certainly will. Following a game earlier this season she sat at the press table, black eye and cut sitting proudly on her face as she talked about how much she loves defense and getting on the floor for loose balls.



"We played Miami, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech; nobody was tougher on that floor than her. She sparks our team.” Campbell Head Coach, Ronny Fisher said earlier this season in an interview with The Next

While Lubbock, Texas is a long ways from where she was raised in Spain - it's answers like these that show how that West Texas Tough DNA has always been within her. Welcome to the family, Gemma!