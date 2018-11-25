MORE: Four top candidates? | Timeline: Kingsbury's tenure at TTU | Recruiting busts that helped lead to Kingsbury's downfall | 'What-ifs' will define the Kingsbury era

Texas Tech has dismissed head football coach Kliff Kingsbury after six years, one day after the Red Raiders lost their fifth-straight game, a 35-24 decision to Baylor, to close the season 5-7.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman was the first to report the news.

According to the terms of his contract. Kingsbury will be paid a buyout of approximately $4 million.

Kingsbury finishes his career on the South Plains with a 35-40 overall record, 19-35 in Big 12 play.

The former Texas Tech quarterback was never able to duplicate his success as a player and coordinator as a head coach. Kingsbury’s tenure got off to a promising start as the Red Raiders won their first seven games in 2013 and climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25, but the team closed out the regular season with five consecutive losses.

That first campaign proved to be Kingsbury’s most successful at the helm of the program. Texas Tech went 4-8 in 2014 – the most losses in a Red Raider season since the 1981 team went 1-9-1 – but rebounded with a 7-6 record in 2015 behind the offensive production of future NFL draft picks Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Washington, Le’Raven Clark and Jakeem Grant. Kingsbury failed to build on that success, however, and Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt had to address his coach's job status after the 2016 and 2017 seasons.