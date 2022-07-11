Texas Tech MLB Draft notes presented by Energy Renovation Center

With the MLB Draft starting on Sunday, the Red Raiders have quite a few guys that have likely odds to hear their names called over the weekend. The Red Raiders are looking to add to their streak of multiple pitchers selected that dates back to 2011. Jace Jung:

Starting off with the surest prospect to come out of Texas Tech since his brother Josh, Jace looks to become the fourth first-round pick in program history. Jung’s draft stock has fallen slightly since the opening of the college baseball season but is still projected to be a top ten selection at No. 8, the fourth college hitter in the rankings. Jung finished his career with 39 home runs as a Red Raider and possessed elite plate discipline and contact abilities throughout his time in Lubbock.



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KQUNFIEpVTkcgREVMSVZFUlMhISEhISEhISEhISEhISEhISEhISEh ITxicj48YnI+V0FMSy1PRkYgSE9NRSBSVU4sIExFVCYjMzk7UyBHT09PT09P T09PT09PTzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFjZTE3anVu Zz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFjZTE3anVuZzwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92enpkWEZWRzdjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vdnp6ZFhGVkc3YzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIEJhc2Vi YWxsIChAVFRVX0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RUVV9CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUxMzI1NDUzODU4ODkyNTk1Nj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Brandon Birdsell: As previously covered, Birdsell appears poised to drastically improve on his 11th round selection in the 2021 Draft after vaunting into the top 100 of almost every publicly available draft board. Birdsell turned in one of the best pitching seasons in program history, resulting in the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year award with his 2.75 ERA over 85 innings pitched with an 11.4 K/9 rate along with a 3.1 BB/9 rate.



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZiM8J2YovCdmLPwnZiv8J2YpvCdmKUg8J2YqvCdmLUhPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9saXR0bGVfYmlyZDM0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBsaXR0bGVfYmlyZDM0PC9hPiBpcyB5b3VyIPCdkIHw nZCi8J2QoCDwnZ+P8J2fkCDwnZCP8J2QovCdkK3wnZCc8J2QofCdkJ7wnZCr IPCdkKjwnZCfIPCdkK3wnZCh8J2QniDwnZCY8J2QnvCdkJrwnZCrIPCfj4Y8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+ IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JpZzEy QlNCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmlnMTJC U0I8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93d3h5d243TGNaIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd3d4eXduN0xjWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBU ZWNoIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVFRVX0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVV9CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUyOTEzMzIwNjk5 MzM1NDc1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Chase Hampton: Hampton, someone who didn’t appear to be draft eligible, has shot up draft boards with his strong postseason and impressive stuff throughout his sophomore season in Lubbock. Hampton turned in a strong performance at the MLB Combine in mid-June. Despite having an up-and-down season, highlighted with a short outing against West Virginia, Hampton was a solid option for Tim Tadlock after recording a Hampton is draft eligible after his sophomore season due to a newly minted rule with the MLB Draft. Since he turns 21 within 45 days of the draft, he is eligible to be selected in the draft.



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyB0aGUgQ2hhc2UgSGFtcHRvbiBzaG93IPCfjqw8YnI+ PGJyPkEgY2FyZWVyLWhpZ2ggMTIgc3RyaWtlb3V0cyBhbmQgY291bnRpbmcu Li48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYXNlSGFtcHRvbjc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoYXNlSGFtcHRvbjc8L2E+IHwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRHU2bzBRZGloWCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0R1Nm8wUWRpaFg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBCYXNl YmFsbCAoQFRUVV9CYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UVFVfQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1MzI5MTY1NTQxMTUwMzkyMzg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Andrew Morris: Morris turned in a very solid season before falling apart in a dire start against Oklahoma in the final weekend of the season. He was never a guy who blew hitters away with his stuff but had great command. When that command faded, his season fell apart. Morris’ stock has fallen but is still ranked well within the top 500 of most draft boards. Depending on the situation, Morris may return to Lubbock for his final season of college eligibility. Class of 2022 Commits: There are a few Tech commits that are listed on public draft boards, that I expect to get drafted this year. - SS Travis Sanders: Sanders the No. 90 high school recruit in the ’22 class and sixth in Texas and the highest in the Red Raiders recruiting class. He is currently slated as the No. 205 prospect in the Prospects Live draft board.



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxsIHBsYXllZCBnYW1lIHcvIGEgcGxheW9mZiBhcHBlYXJhbmNl IG9uIHRoZSBsaW5lIGJldHdlZW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9EYXdnX0Jhc2ViYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYXdn X0Jhc2ViYWxsPC9hPiAmYW1wOyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RoaWdoYmFzZWJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoaWdo YmFzZWJhbGw8L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvd3JlY2tlbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I3dyZWNrZW08L2E+IGNvbW1pdCBUcmF2aXMgU2FuZGVycyAo4oCYMjIs IFRYKSBjb250aW51ZXMgdG8gc2hvdyBwcm9qZWN0YWJsZSB0b29scyB3LyBh YmlsaXR5IHRvIHN0YXkgYXQgdGhlIFNTIHBvc2l0aW9uICZhbXA7IHR3aXRj aCBpbiB0aGUgYmFycmVsLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvUEdIUz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1BHSFM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9QR

- OF Jeric Curtis: Curtis comes in as the No. 200 player in the ’22 class and No. 19 in Texas. A great bat from the right side and great defensive outfielder is ranked as the No. 176 prospect in the Prospects Live draft board. Curtis’ best trait is his speed and is viewed as the fastest player in the draft.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GQVNURVNUIFBMQVlFUiBJTiBEUkFGVCEhISBKZXJpYyBDdXJ0aXMg cmFuIHRoZSB0d28gZmFzdGVzdCAzMC15YXJkIGRhc2hlcyAoMy41NDUgYW5k IDMuNTU1IHNlY29uZHMpIGF0IHRoZSBNTEIgRHJhZnQgY29tYmluZS4gV2hh dCB0ZWFtIGRvIHlvdSB0aGluayBzaG91bGQgZHJhZnQgQ3VydGlzPyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2N1cnRpc19qZXJpYz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY3VydGlzX2plcmljPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vQ3A3ZHM0M1VhOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NwN2RzNDNV YTk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlsYiBDZW50cmFsIChAbWlsYl9jZW50cmFs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21pbGJfY2VudHJhbC9z dGF0dXMvMTUzNzg0MzM3NjUzOTY5NzE1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdW5lIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

- OF Gage Harrelson: Harrelson is not listed on many boards, but as the No. 136 ranked player in the Perfect Game ’22 class, he is someone to watch over the weekend. Curtis carries elite bat control along with plus-plus speed, with the third fastest time at the MLB Combine. The left-handed bat is the No. 13 player coming out of Georgia.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCB3YWxrLW9mZiBvZiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uISBQcm91ZCBvZiB5 b3UgRyEgVGltZSB0byBicmVhayBzb21lIGhlYXJ0cyBldmVuIG9uIFZhbGVu dGluZXMgRGF5ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhcnJl bHNvbl9nYWdlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXJyZWxzb25fZ2Fn ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QaGlsS2VyYmVy UEJSP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQaGlsS2VyYmVyUEJSPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BCUkdlb3JnaWE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBCUkdlb3JnaWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby93Wk1GdFIxTjJQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd1pNRnRSMU4y UDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb2R5Z2FkYXdnIPCfj4YgKEBqb2R5Z2FkYXdn cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb2R5Z2FkYXdncy9z dGF0dXMvMTQ5MzQxOTIxNTc4ODk1MzYwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK