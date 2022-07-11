Texas Tech MLB Draft notes presented by Energy Renovation Center

As previously covered, Birdsell appears poised to drastically improve on his 11th round selection in the 2021 Draft after vaunting into the top 100 of almost every publicly available draft board.
Birdsell turned in one of the best pitching seasons in program history, resulting in the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year award with his 2.75 ERA over 85 innings pitched with an 11.4 K/9 rate along with a 3.1 BB/9 rate.
Hampton, someone who didn’t appear to be draft eligible, has shot up draft boards with his strong postseason and impressive stuff throughout his sophomore season in Lubbock. Hampton turned in a strong performance at the MLB Combine in mid-June.
Despite having an up-and-down season, highlighted with a short outing against West Virginia, Hampton was a solid option for Tim Tadlock after recording a
Hampton is draft eligible after his sophomore season due to a newly minted rule with the MLB Draft. Since he turns 21 within 45 days of the draft, he is eligible to be selected in the draft.
Morris turned in a very solid season before falling apart in a dire start against Oklahoma in the final weekend of the season.
He was never a guy who blew hitters away with his stuff but had great command. When that command faded, his season fell apart.
Morris’ stock has fallen but is still ranked well within the top 500 of most draft boards. Depending on the situation, Morris may return to Lubbock for his final season of college eligibility.
Class of 2022 Commits:
There are a few Tech commits that are listed on public draft boards, that I expect to get drafted this year.
- SS Travis Sanders: Sanders the No. 90 high school recruit in the ’22 class and sixth in Texas and the highest in the Red Raiders recruiting class. He is currently slated as the No. 205 prospect in the Prospects Live draft board.
- OF Jeric Curtis: Curtis comes in as the No. 200 player in the ’22 class and No. 19 in Texas. A great bat from the right side and great defensive outfielder is ranked as the No. 176 prospect in the Prospects Live draft board. Curtis’ best trait is his speed and is viewed as the fastest player in the draft.
- OF Gage Harrelson: Harrelson is not listed on many boards, but as the No. 136 ranked player in the Perfect Game ’22 class, he is someone to watch over the weekend. Curtis carries elite bat control along with plus-plus speed, with the third fastest time at the MLB Combine. The left-handed bat is the No. 13 player coming out of Georgia.
