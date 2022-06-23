Tracking Draft Stock, Brandon Birdsell: Pres. by Energy Renovation Center

In his first full season in the Texas Tech rotation, Brandon Birdsell turned in a stellar campaign that resulted in a Big 12 Pitcher of the Year award. With a 2.75 ERA and an 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings mark, Birdsell has jumped into the top 100 of most public draft boards after being fairly off-the-radar prior to the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZXhhcyBUZWNoIG1lbnRpb25zIG9uIEtpbGV54oCZcyB0b3AgMTUw IGJpZyBib2FyZDo8YnI+PGJyPkphY2UgSnVuZywgOS48YnI+QnJhbmRvbiBC aXJkc2VsbCwgMTIwLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNUxVUGNNTHJr MCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVMVVBjTUxyazA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVz dGluIEFwb2RhY2EgKEBKdXN0aW5BcG9kKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0p1c3RpbkFwb2Qvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTkzNDY4MDIzOTQzNzgy NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After a tough stint at Texas A&M in 2019 where Birdsell recorded a 6.43 ERA in 7 innings pitched before transferring to San Jacinto Junior College prior to the 2020 season. After Birdsell’s 2020 at San Jacinto, his coaches took to twitter to share his story after taking advantage of his second chance in Juco.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXkgMSBndXkgSU1PLiBBbmQgdGhlbiB0aGVyZSBpcyB0aGUgZ3V5 IHdob+KAmXMgZmFpdGggYW5kIHBhc3Npb24gZm9yIENocmlzdCwgZmFtaWx5 IGFuZCBiYXNlYmFsbCB3ZXJlIHNvbWV0aGluZyB0aGF0IEkgcmVzcGVjdCBt b3JlIHRoYW4gaGlzIGVhc3kgOTYtOTcgTVBoIEZCIGFuZCA4OS05MSBTbGlk ZXIuIEJyYW5kb24gQmlyZHNlbGwgY2FtZSB0byBTYW4gSmFjIGxpa2UgYSB3 aGlwcGVkIGRvZy4gSGUgbG9zdCBoaXMgd2F5IGluIHRoZSBnYW1lLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMDVFemJ6bTR4RiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzA1RXpiem00eEY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ+Ktle+4j2FjaEs0MyAoQHNh bmphY2dhdG9yNDMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2Fu amFjZ2F0b3I0My9zdGF0dXMvMTI0MDc0OTQxMzExNjU0Mjk3Nz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxOSwgMjAyMDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Birdsell’s 2021 at Tech was a preview for what we saw in 2022, turning in a 3.06 ERA in seven starts but after deciding to return to Lubbock after the Minnesota Twins selected him in the 11th round of the 2021 draft. In 2022, Birdsell struck out 34.2 percent of the batters he faced while only issuing 29 walks throughout the campaign, along with four starts longer than seven innings pitched. Birdsell’s best outing in Big 12 play came in early April against Kansas State when he turned in six innings of work, striking out 12 batters and only allowing one hit. His other outing with double-digit strikeouts came against Rice where he struck out 15 in six innings. Birdsell has been selected to multiple All-America teams after his stellar season and will hope to hear his name called for the second time in his career when the MLB Draft kicks off in mid-July.