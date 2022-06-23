Tracking Draft Stock, Brandon Birdsell: Pres. by Energy Renovation Center
In his first full season in the Texas Tech rotation, Brandon Birdsell turned in a stellar campaign that resulted in a Big 12 Pitcher of the Year award.
With a 2.75 ERA and an 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings mark, Birdsell has jumped into the top 100 of most public draft boards after being fairly off-the-radar prior to the season.
After a tough stint at Texas A&M in 2019 where Birdsell recorded a 6.43 ERA in 7 innings pitched before transferring to San Jacinto Junior College prior to the 2020 season.
After Birdsell’s 2020 at San Jacinto, his coaches took to twitter to share his story after taking advantage of his second chance in Juco.
Birdsell’s 2021 at Tech was a preview for what we saw in 2022, turning in a 3.06 ERA in seven starts but after deciding to return to Lubbock after the Minnesota Twins selected him in the 11th round of the 2021 draft.
In 2022, Birdsell struck out 34.2 percent of the batters he faced while only issuing 29 walks throughout the campaign, along with four starts longer than seven innings pitched.
Birdsell’s best outing in Big 12 play came in early April against Kansas State when he turned in six innings of work, striking out 12 batters and only allowing one hit. His other outing with double-digit strikeouts came against Rice where he struck out 15 in six innings.
Birdsell has been selected to multiple All-America teams after his stellar season and will hope to hear his name called for the second time in his career when the MLB Draft kicks off in mid-July.
