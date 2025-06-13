Texas Tech making a run at four-star DT Tico Crittendon after surprise OV

When official visit invitations start flying around to teams’ top prospects, it is customary now for a graphic or even a short video to be seen on social media from said prospects. Without fail, however, there will be some visitors that pop up seemingly out of nowhere.

That is the case for Lithonia (GA) defensive tackle Tico Crittendon Jr. as it relates to his official visit to Texas Tech.

Despite having a commitment date and top four set, that didn’t stop Crittendon from taking in the vibes of West Texas, and RedRaiderSports.com caught up with him to talk about the experience.

What you need to know…

… Crittendon holds 36 total offers to date, including past suitors Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Texas, among others.

… Crittendon is set to announce his commitment on July 4, from a top four of Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina. Crittendon has officially visited Georgia and has visits set to Florida State and Tennessee.

… Crittendon plays in the same GHSA region as Tech quarterback commit Stephen Cannon, meaning the two could match up in the playoffs during their senior season.

… Per his MaxPreps page, Crittendon was credited with 25 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 sack and 15 tackles for loss in just six games as a junior.