Texas Tech linebacker target Calvin Thomas seeing his recruitment take off

As Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood settles into his new home in Lubbock, his impact on the recruiting trail is starting to be seen.

One of his first top targets was in the 806 over the weekend, as Cypress (TX) Ranch linebacker Calvin Thomas made the long trek down for Texas Tech's Junior Day.

Thomas was also offered by the Red Raiders on the visit, as he has now picked up seven offers in the last two weeks alone.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Thomas to recap his time on campus, learn of his interest in Texas Tech and more.

What you need to know...

... Thomas entered 2025 with zero offers to his name but now holds Duke, Pittsburgh, TCU, Houston, Texas Tech, UTEP and Oklahoma State after a run of offers

... As a junior Thomas was credited with 69 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, 7 sacks, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery

... Per his MileSplit profile, 14.88 seconds is Thomas' personal record in the 110 meter hurdle and 38.32 seconds in the 300 meter hurdle

... Texas Tech signed Brayden Stringer out of Cypress Ranch HS as part of the 2016 class

How Texas Tech got involved in his recruitment: "It was a great process. They've been trying to reach out to me for months, during the football season. I know it's a far ride but I was able to make plans to get out here (for Junior Day)"