Blue Chip wideout Julian Caldwell has Texas Tech ties

For Argyle wide receiver Julian Caldwell, Texas Tech has always been a school in the family and a place high on his list of potential future options. After all, Caldwell's grandparents went to Texas Tech and are avid Red Raider fans.

For his part Caldwell has visited Lubbock multiple times, including for a summer camp in June 2023, months prior to his freshman season of high school. Though Caldwell didn't earn an offer from Texas Tech at that specific camp, he did about year later, and the Red Raiders immediately became a program to know in his recruitment.

This winter Caldwell really took off, with offers coming in from Nebraska, Missouri, Arizona, Duke, USC, Kentucky, Utah, Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon, Colorado, Auburn and Notre Dame since the calendar flipped to 2025.

Caldwell was back at Texas Tech over the weekend where he got to see the new football facilities, bond some more with Juice Johnson and Joey McGuire, and take in the Red Raiders' first scrimmage of the spring.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Caldwell following the visit to recap his latest trip to West Texas.

What you need to know...

... Caldwell holds 25 offers to date. Texas Tech was the seventh program to officially offer him back in June 2024.

... As a sophomore, Caldwell made 21 receptions for 581 receiving yards (27.7 yards per catch) and 7 receiving touchdowns

... Caldwell competes for Argyle's Track & Field team, setting a personal record in the 100 Meters (10.98 seconds) at the Southlake Carroll Dragon Relays on March 27th, 2025. He also competes in the 4x100 Relay, the 4x200 Relay and the Long Jump (22'6" personal record)

... Texas Tech previously signed Sheridan Wilson (2022), Jack Tucker (2021), Connor Wilson (2014), Ian Sadler (2014) and Trey Keenan (2012) out of Argyle HS

… Caldwell is currently ranked by Rivals as a 5.8 four-star prospect, the No. 120 overall recruit in the 2027 class, the No. 22 player in Texas and the No. 12 wide receiver nationally

Connections to Texas Tech: "Well, my grandparents are actually alumni from Texas Tech, so that's always been a school of interest for me. We actually go up there pretty often, so it's always great to go up there. We went there for a camp the year before, they expressed a little bit of interest, and I really wanted to go back. So the second time, when I got the offer, I really felt like I jelled with the coaches a little bit. I really like coach Juice (Johnson) and coach (Joey) McGuire. They both show me a lot of love, so that's what I like most."