The Texas Tech Lady Raiders have made the top four for one of the nation's top rebounders and finishers in Lara Rohkol out of Charleston. The rising senior 6-3 center has Texas Tech in her final schools alongside Wisconsin, BYU and Duquesne.

The Hannover, Germany native finished her junior season averaging 10.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting a respectfully silly 64.4% from the field, a number that would sit sixth in the entire country just ahead of Raegan Beers at Oklahoma had she attempted about 20 more shots on the year to qualify. She does work on the offensive boards where she ranks sixth in the country pulling in 4.5 offensive rebounds per game leading to 33.3% of her offensive production coming off second-chance point opportunities. She holds the College of Charleston record for offensive rebounds in a season with 148 during the 24-25 season.