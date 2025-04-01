Justin Johnson's outlook on player development and creating explosiveness

PRMI can be reached by email at PRMIRaider@PrimeRes.com, through our website at www.LendingWithPassion.com, or by phone at 214-736-9466.

Juice Johnson (Photo by © Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Advertisement

With spring football in full swing, Texas Tech football looks to dominate on the offensive side of the ball once again. With returning receivers Coy Eakin, Kelby Valsin, Caleb Douglas, and the addition of transfer wide receiver Reggie Virgil, Tech looks to do just that.

Texas Tech, notoriously known for their former Air Raid offense, has transitioned recently into a spread look due to the emergence of Tech’s all time leading rusher Tahj Brooks. This year however, under passing game coordinator and receivers coach Justin “Juice” Johnson, Tech looks to revamp their game in the air. "Obviously, across football there's gonna be some carry over and some crossover concept and scheme wise," he said. "I think the one thing that you’ll notice is, we are gonna take some shots down the field and try to create some explosive plays and take advantage of people vertically down the field. We’ll still be multiple with our formations and personnel groupings but I think that would be the subtle difference that you see from a pass game perspective.”

(Photo by © Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Coach “Juice”, often referred to by current and former players, spoke on the “Big 3” receivers this year. The three projected starters in Coy Eakin, Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil, the transfer from Miami (OH) and how they showed immediate impact in the small time frame of spring practice. "We know and understand who those guys that finished the season strong are.” he said. "Coy finished the season strong, he comes back and puts another solid year together. A guy like CD (Caleb Douglas) finishes on a super super high note. And Reggie comes in here and he's done a phenomenal job of taking off and you can see his big play ability, he's explosive. Culturally, he’s fit in. He’s always smiling, a smile on his face, just becoming acclimated to the group really, really great. And not just to our room but to the team in general”.

(Photo by © Katie Perkins/For Lubbock Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Alongside the “Big 3” and other returning receivers, Coach Johnson mentions the early enrollees in Michael Dever III and Leyton Stone, local products from Lubbock looking to make a name for themselves early on. "I’ve been really impressed and excited with those young guys and how they are attacking it.” he said. “Our early enrollees got out there and they're competing. You talk about Dever and Leyton, they are in there and they're just competing their tails off and it's exciting for those guys to be in there and get after it too, so I would just say the young guys as a group collectively are doing a great job”.