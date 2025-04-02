Virgil, Wisniewski, and others talk about progress and goals during spring

Reggie Virgil (Photo by Pat Cockrell)

As we enter the third week of spring football, players are getting more comfortable with teammates and coaches on the field and implementing improvements that need to be made during the offseason. With two new coordinators coming in, it hasn't taken long for players to adapt to the new system and trust them to improve their game.

After spring practice #6 on Tuesday, players spoke with the media about how the spring is going so far and where they want to improve the most. After transferring from Miami (OH), Reggie Virgil knew he would need to elevate his game and add more tools to his arsenal to compete in the Big 12.

"I was a big speed guy, so I really didn't use my hands that much," Virgil said. "So now, like incorporating my hands with my speed... just being a bigger receiver, I'm able to go up and get those 50/50 balls." Another wide receiver, sophomore Kelby Valsin, talks about his experience on the team during the 2024 season and his mindset going into the upcoming season so he can see more time on the field.

"Last year, my first time being in the game was at Oklahoma State. I'm more of an inside guy, but that game I played more outside room," Valsin said. "Just learning every position, knowing what you can do... just doing anything I can to get on the field at receiver. Or anything the coaches want me to do whether it's special teams, going outside, inside, just doing whatever I can."

Amier Boyd (Photo by Pat Cockrell)

UTEP DB transfer Amier Boyd has gained 12 pounds so far during the offseason, and he has seen a new version of himself in terms of his performance on the field. "I feel more explosive for sure," Boyd said. "I feel like I can come in more to the way I can absorb more impact... I've been really competing, really good every day. I can say that. So whenever I'm out there, I'll just try to give my 110% on the field."

The mindset of players added from the portal will be one of the key separators for a successful season. Selfish intentions are not part of the game plan, so players will do whatever they can to help their team win. NDSU DB transfer Cole Wisniewski is entering his sixth season of college football but is a "rookie" in the Red Raiders' program. However, whatever Coach Greene and Coach Wood want him to do, he will do it to the best of his ability.

"I'm just a perfectionist," Wisniewski said. "Whatever I'm trying to do, if something's not right, I'm going to be doing whatever I can to correct it. Tackle well, cover well, play the ball well, knock the big plays down. That's kind of my expectation."