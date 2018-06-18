Texas Tech lands 2019 QB, McIvor is a Red Raider
Kliff Kingsbury and his staff have landed their quarterback for the 2019 class, San Angelo Central pro-style quarterback Maverick McIvor has announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect added the offer from Texas Tech in early May and took a pair of unofficial visits to Lubbock this month.
McIvor recapped the first unofficial visit with RedRaiderSports.com and had great things to say about the coaching staff, however, Kingsbury was out of town that day with a previous engagement.
The standout quarterback prospect returned to Texas Tech the very next weekend to spend time with Kingsbury.
"It was awesome meeting coach Kingsbury," McIvor said. "We had a great conversation, a real one on one conversation and I really feel like he could have a great impact on my football career. We mostly talked about the opportunity at Tech in general, how I could fit into the offense they run. I'm definitely looking forward to the future at Texas Tech."
McIvor committed to the coaching staff last night and shared his thoughts on ending his recruitment.
"It was a weight off of my shoulders," McIvor said. "The recruiting process is time consuming and now I'm able to look forward, focus on the future. During the second visit, I met the quarterbacks and some of the players, and I felt at home. I spent a lot of time around the coaches and it felt like the right place for me.
"Coach Kingsbury's experience developing quarterbacks definitely impacted my decision. He has coached some great players at the college level and that is something I'm striving to be."
A quarterback is often the centerpiece of a recruiting class and McIvor is ready to bring other prospects into the fold for this Texas Tech 2019 class.
"For sure, I'm looking forward to helping add other guys into the mix now," McIvor said. "I can do whatever is needed to help the coaches land more commitments. I'm not planning any other visits and still have my official visit, so I will be back to visit and meet some of the other recruits."
McIvor is the son of a former collegiate quarterback, his father Rick started for some highly-ranked Texas teams in the early 80's.
"My dad played quarterback at Texas and I have always wanted to play football in the Big 12 Conference," McIvor said. "The opportunity to stay close to home and play in a major conference was another big factor in my decision."
The Red Raiders were able to boost depth at quarterback this spring when 2018 signee Alan Bowman enrolled early, and McIvor is looking to do the same thing in the spring of 2019.
"Yes sir, I plan on graduating early," McIvor said. "I'm trying to get that sorted out now, but I should have all of my credits to enroll at Texas Tech in the spring semester."
Currently rated a 5.7 three-star prospect, McIvor is the No. 22 overall pro-style quarterback prospect in the nation and the No. 74 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 100 for the 2019 class.
He was named the District 2-6A Offensive MVP after finishing with 3,369 yards and 43 touchdowns passing along with 888 yards and eight touchdowns rushing this past season.
McIvor is commitment No. 11 for the Texas Tech 2019 recruiting class, choosing the Red Raiders over offers from North Carolina, Arizona State, Iowa, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Rutgers, Washington State and several others.