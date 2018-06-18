Kliff Kingsbury and his staff have landed their quarterback for the 2019 class, San Angelo Central pro-style quarterback Maverick McIvor has announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect added the offer from Texas Tech in early May and took a pair of unofficial visits to Lubbock this month.

McIvor recapped the first unofficial visit with RedRaiderSports.com and had great things to say about the coaching staff, however, Kingsbury was out of town that day with a previous engagement.

The standout quarterback prospect returned to Texas Tech the very next weekend to spend time with Kingsbury.

"It was awesome meeting coach Kingsbury," McIvor said. "We had a great conversation, a real one on one conversation and I really feel like he could have a great impact on my football career. We mostly talked about the opportunity at Tech in general, how I could fit into the offense they run. I'm definitely looking forward to the future at Texas Tech."

McIvor committed to the coaching staff last night and shared his thoughts on ending his recruitment.

"It was a weight off of my shoulders," McIvor said. "The recruiting process is time consuming and now I'm able to look forward, focus on the future. During the second visit, I met the quarterbacks and some of the players, and I felt at home. I spent a lot of time around the coaches and it felt like the right place for me.

"Coach Kingsbury's experience developing quarterbacks definitely impacted my decision. He has coached some great players at the college level and that is something I'm striving to be."

