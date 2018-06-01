San Angelo Central quarterback Maverick McIvor is arguably the top target now for the Texas Tech coaches in the 2019 class.

The three-star prospect added an offer from the Red Raiders last month and spent the day yesterday in Lubbock for an unofficial visit.

We caught up with McIvor earlier, who stayed in town for a 7-on-7 tournament that gets started today, to get feedback on the offer from Texas Tech and his unofficial visit yesterday.



