The newest 2024 offer for the Red Raiders came in an area where Texas Tech is becoming ever so increasingly relevant.

After going six recruiting classes without signing a prospect out of Louisiana, Joey McGuire and staff signed three (3) recruits - Macho Stevenson, Tre'Darius Brown and Justin Horne - out of The Bayou State in 2023.

The coaches went back to the well on Monday afternoon when they offered Marrero (LA) Archbishop Shaw defensive end Jayden Scott. Texas Tech is Scott's first offer. He was offered by Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Scott for his thoughts and how the Red Raiders will factor in his recruitment moving forward.

What you need to know...

... Since announcing his offer from Texas Tech, Scott has picked up follows on Twitter from coaches at Nebraska, Mississippi State, LSU, Louisiana, Houston, Colorado State, Georgia Tech and Texas among others.

... As a junior Scott was named 1st Team Defensive Line on the District 10-4A All-District team.

... Shaw also plays basketball for Archbishop Shaw.

How the offer came together: "Honestly, it was just like random. I was laying down, almost about to go to sleep and I just see my phone ring. A number from Texas, I usually don't answer numbers that I don't know but then something told me to answer and it was coach (James) Blanchard.

I think he's a great guy. I really appreciate how we were able to connect on more than just football. He was asking me things about my life, things about what I aspire to be and what I wanna be. He was just making sure that I wasn't scared when it comes down to work."