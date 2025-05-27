Four-star DL Ezekiel Ayangbile explains why he "loves Texas Tech"

The Texas Tech recruiting department has been busy this spring, uncovering prospects to offer and recruit for potential future Red Raider rosters.

One Houston-area prospect - 2027 Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile - announced his offer from Texas Tech back on May 6th.

The son of former Houston Texans first round NFL draft pick Duane Brown, Ayangbile is a recruit picking up steam as the four-star prospect nears his junior season.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Ayangbile to discuss his interest in Texas Tech and learn more about him as his recruitment takes off.

What you need to know...

... Ayangbile holds 10 offers to date. Other than Texas Tech, schools such as Baylor, Houston, North Carolina, TCU and Virginia Tech have entered the mix for the 6-foot-3, 260 pound pass rusher.

... As a sophomore Ayangbile recorded 40 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, 3 sacks and 1 fumble recovery per his MaxPreps profile

... Ayangbile was named District 16-6A 1st Team All-District Defensive Lineman following his sophomore season

... Competing for Langham Creek's Track & Field team, Ayangbile set personal records in the Shot Put (44' 3.5") and Discus (143' 8") this spring.

Earning Texas Tech offer: "Coach Rob Greene came down. I mean Texas Tech is a great school, like it's not much to say besides that. It's an amazing program. I was really happy, obviously tired after practice but then as soon as I got the offer it kind of like rejuvenated me, gave me a boost of energy. I love the school. I love Texas Tech and I've always loved Texas Tech. It was really nice to know that I've added it to my arsenal of schools that I can actually choose to go to. And it's definitely up there. It was just a great feeling. Coach (Greene) was great about it. When he came and did it, he said he loved my game, he said he loved the way I play. He said he's going to go ahead and just throw it out there. So I was very appreciative. It was a great experience. Just overall, definitely one of the moments I'll remember for a while."