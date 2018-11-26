MORE: Holgorsen a legit candidate? | RRS TV: Level, Dickens react to Sunday | Hocutt vows to bring back Texas Tech's 'edge' | Twitter reacts to Kingsbury's dismissal | Timeline: Kingsbury's tenure at TTU | Recruiting busts that helped lead to Kingsbury's downfall | 'What-ifs' will define the Kingsbury era

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt repeatedly mentioned an interesting word on Sunday when discussing the future of the Red Raider football program: elite.

"We will be elite in football again," he said. "I guarantee you, we will be elite in football again. This program has been there before and will get there again."

Coaching hires can be a coin flip of sorts. Even the best hires on paper - does Billy Gillispie ring a bell? - come with little guarantees. Short of Nick Saban, there are no sure-things in college football.

The best programs in college football are generally the teams that recruit the best, and there's a pretty direct correlation between recruiting rankings and winning championships.

While Texas Tech will probably never be a program that consistently pulls in top-10 recruiting classes, Hocutt and the university's administration can take steps toward that elite level by taking steps to level the recruiting playing field between the Red Raiders and the upper echelon of the Big 12.

How much of an advantage does that upper echelon have over Texas Tech? We took look at Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State program to see how the Red Raiders compare from a recruiting personnel standpoint.