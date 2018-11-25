We’re moments removed from hearing what Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt had to say about today’s firing of Kliff Kingsbury. Here are the notes and quotes from the press conference.

- Hocutt began the address by breaking down the events leading up to the afternoon press conference. He, along with Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, met with Kingsbury to inform him of his release. Hocutt stated it was something he made a decision on Saturday night. He added that once the thought approached his mind that he knew it was time for change. Following that meeting, Hocutt and Kingsbury met with the team. They informed the Red Raiders of the decision.

- During the meeting with his now former team, Kingsbury told them to keep fighting and playing for Texas Tech. During Hocutt’s speech to the media, one could sense the emotional affect it has on him and the players.

- “First, let me say thank you to Kliff Kingsbury. He is a good man, who has worked very hard and has represented us in a first-class manner over the past six years. He epitomizes class and he is a Red Raider. I truly wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”

- Hocutt transitioned over into how much respect he has for the football players. He mentioned that they can control two things – their effort and attitude. He’s seen those two things every day and appreciates that from them.

- “However, winning is fun. And we will get there. I look forward to seeing this group of young men win in our time ahead. To the Red Raider nation, let me reiterate by saying that at Texas Tech Athletics we aspire every day to be elite in everything that we do. And we will find the right individual to come in and provide the leadership to get this football program to a higher level.”

- Hocutt was asked if Kingsbury could have saved his job with a win over Kansas State. Hocutt responded by saying this type of decision is made based off of a three-year pattern of inconsistency, not just one game. He alluded to the progress that was made, but said the lapses in key critical areas were holding back the success of this program.

- In regards to the rest of the coaching staff, none of them have been terminated from their contracts. Hocutt said they were asked to remain there for the players. Once a coach is found, they can be interviewed for a position on his staff by his choosing.

- Early-signing period is a crucial day to mark on the calendar. That will be Dec. 19, according to Hocutt. He said they’re going to move quickly but will be focusing on finding the right person no matter the timetable.

- Hocutt wants to bring in a coach who brings in a balance of all three elements of football. Right now, he has a list of priority candidates. The process began in full force as soon as Hocutt wrapped up his press conference.

- No student-athlete went up to him at any point, he said. “They didn’t have to tell me how they felt. I see it. I lived it every day ... I knew how these young men felt about Kliff Kingsbury. We all love coach Kingsbury. He is a good man.”

- “We want a man with the highest amount of character, integrity – somebody who’s going to represent Texas Tech University with class. Somebody who is able or will assemble a staff that is able to recruit the state of Texas. Someone who has experienced success within the game of football, especially college football. And somebody that is able to build an elite program that is defined by winning and winning the right way. That is who we are. That is what we expect and we’ve built elite programs in many of our other sports that we’re experiencing right now. We’ll do it in football as well.”

- Hocutt said it’s hard dealing with this side of the business. “Days like this are tough.”

- Texas Tech has a tendency to rely on coaches who have Texas Tech ties. However, Hocutt said they’re simply interested in the best candidate whether that be someone who is new to Texas Tech or someone familiar with the university.

- Hocutt will lead the search party in finding the replacement for Kingsbury.

- Kingsbury’s contract will be paid out accordingly to his signed deal. He will begin receiving payments from the university in 2020.

- If a player is interested in transferring they can go through the compliance office already installed. Hocutt followed up by saying the group here at Texas Tech is great and they have the ingredients to take the next step. “I hope that they will stay with us through this process and give us a chance on who we’re going to hire next.”

- More on the potential candidate, Hocutt addressed it as open to someone who has experience with success. It’s not mandated that it’s someone who’s already been a head coach either, meaning coordinators are open as well.

- Hocutt mentioned other programs and coaches who are getting it done on the field. He said he wants that transferred into the Jones. A few coaches mentioned were Chris Beard, Wes Kittley, Tim Tadlock and Todd Petty.

- Social media has been proven to cause tears and rips into a fan base, especially when it’s a two-sided coin. Hocutt’s message to fans right now no matter if they’re anti-Kliff or pro-Kliff is to stay together because everyone shares the common goal of winning and being competitive.

- Hocutt’s network that we know of is huge. He spoke about that and was asked about his time as the chairman of the College Football Playoff committee. He said he’s grateful for those lasting relationships he’s built from that time. Those bonds will help in times like these.

- "We will be elite in football again. I guarantee you, we will be elite in football again. This program has been there before and will get there again. We will bring back our edge. The spirit that’s lived right here in Jones AT&T Stadium before, it’s still there. You can hear it at times. It just needs to be rekindled. And we will light it."