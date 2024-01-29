2025 Arlington (TX) high school wide receiver Isaiah Robertson committed to Texas Tech back on November 16th, 2023, choosing to play for lead recruiters Juice Johnson, Kenny Perry and the Red Raiders over an offer from Big 12 foe Kansas.

Robertson has remained solid since his decision, and was back in Lubbock on January 13th for Texas Tech's Junior Day.

Robertson was one of hundreds of recruits to take part in the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase earlier in January, where RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Robertson picked up his offer from Texas Tech back on December 9th, 2022. The Red Raiders were his first offer.

... As a junior Robertson put up 42 receptions for 472 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. He also added 209 rushing yards and 2 more scores on the ground per his MaxPreps page

... Robertson was named All District 8-6A Honorable Mention wide receiver for his efforts

... As a sophomore Robertson set a personal record in the 100 Meters with a time of 11.54 seconds per his athletic.net profile. He also competes in the 4x100 Relay, the 4x200 Relay and the High Jump.

Goals at the NLA Showcase: "I'm just trying to get better and show out."

Why Texas Tech was the right fit for him: "Man, the coaching staff really showed that they make it about the players more than, you know, about what they're trying to accomplish. Overall Texas Tech is a good school and they're looking to up our future so it was good to commit to them."

Did the Junior Day visit make him more secure in his decision? "Yes sir, most definitely. When they were talking about how the school was broke down and how the program was broke down, I really enjoyed and I was really interested in the school just being there."

What else stood out at the Junior Day: "The dunk contest for sure. Looked like they got a lot of bounce in the program so I'm looking forward to extending my vertical too."