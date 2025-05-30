Texas Tech among standouts for OL Jacob Crow as decision nears

A fast-rising offensive line prospect out of the Volunteer State, Alcoa (TN) standout Jacob Crow has quickly become a name to know in the 2026 class. Standing at a towering 6-foot-8 and weighing in at 300 pounds, Crow has drawn national attention with his rare combination of size, athleticism, and physicality in the trenches.
The Tennessee native now holds over 30 scholarship offers from programs across the country — and Texas Tech is firmly in the mix. The Red Raiders are set to host Crow for an official visit the weekend of June 6-8, as Joey McGuire, Clay McGuire and staff continue to prioritize the standout tackle prospect in their 2026 class.
Ahead of a busy few weeks of visits, RedRaiderSports spoke with Crow to learn more about his interest in Texas Tech, why he wanted to see Lubbock, when he plans to make his final decision + more.
What you need to know...
... Crow holds 33 offers to date. Other than Texas Tech, he holds notable offers from the likes of Memphis, Northwestern and Virginia Tech among others
... Last season Crow helped his Alcoa Tornadoes to a 13-1 record and their 10th consecutive Tennessee Class 3A state championship
... Following his junior season Crow was named to the Division 1 Class 3A All-State team
... Crow is not yet rated on any of the major recruiting services
How Texas Tech got involved: Crow was offered by Texas Tech General Manager James Blanchard on April 9th.
"So it really started through X. We started talking and I got to know a few things about him, and really the offer came very early in our relationship. And with that we started building that relationship more, and then I got to meet the other coaches, head coach (Joey) McGuire, and also the O-Line coach (Clay) McGuire.
The O-Line coach, he came out to Tennessee and talked with me at my school. We reach out, probably, I'd say once every week or two weeks, phone call or text message."
Location a factor in his decision? "Definitely not Texas because I used to live in Texas, so I have a lot of roots there. None of my family went to Texas Tech but we lived in South Texas, Baytown, Houston area, and we also lived in Dallas, so kind of reached a broad area of Texas."
Why Texas Tech is an important visit to take: "Mainly because of the name Texas Tech and how big it truly is, and also living back in Texas would be nice for me. Great football program."
Official visit plans: "So the official visits I have is this weekend Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, and then Memphis. I only have three. I'm trying to fit (Northwestern) in my schedule."
What stands out about other programs recruiting him: Crow touched a bit on what makes Virginia Tech, Memphis and Northwestern some of his other top options.
On Virginia Tech... "The coaches, the relationship that we have built very quickly honestly. With them coming to my school, both of them watching our practice that was special to me, and being able to go up to their program and talk with the head coach and multiple coaches from that program."
On Memphis... "For Memphis, it would be also the coaches. I mean, the assistant O-Line coach (David) Diehl, and the O-Line coach (Jeff) Myers, they have always constantly just poured into me and built that relationship. And I like that."
On Northwestern... "Northwestern, again, great football program. Big 10. Up there the facilities are awesome. And honestly, I love the coaches as well."
Other schools he's considering or mainly those four... "I mean, it's always up in the air, but I'm kind of closing in and that would be kind of the rough draft. Yes sir."
Commitment timeline: "Sometime in July after my official visits."
What he'll be bringing to his future program: "Unrelentless work ethic. I mean, I will work hard. That's the one thing I have is working hard."
