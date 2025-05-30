Texas Tech among standouts for OL Jacob Crow as decision nears

A fast-rising offensive line prospect out of the Volunteer State, Alcoa (TN) standout Jacob Crow has quickly become a name to know in the 2026 class. Standing at a towering 6-foot-8 and weighing in at 300 pounds, Crow has drawn national attention with his rare combination of size, athleticism, and physicality in the trenches.

The Tennessee native now holds over 30 scholarship offers from programs across the country — and Texas Tech is firmly in the mix. The Red Raiders are set to host Crow for an official visit the weekend of June 6-8, as Joey McGuire, Clay McGuire and staff continue to prioritize the standout tackle prospect in their 2026 class.

Ahead of a busy few weeks of visits, RedRaiderSports spoke with Crow to learn more about his interest in Texas Tech, why he wanted to see Lubbock, when he plans to make his final decision + more.

What you need to know...

... Crow holds 33 offers to date. Other than Texas Tech, he holds notable offers from the likes of Memphis, Northwestern and Virginia Tech among others

... Last season Crow helped his Alcoa Tornadoes to a 13-1 record and their 10th consecutive Tennessee Class 3A state championship

... Following his junior season Crow was named to the Division 1 Class 3A All-State team

... Crow is not yet rated on any of the major recruiting services

How Texas Tech got involved: Crow was offered by Texas Tech General Manager James Blanchard on April 9th.

"So it really started through X. We started talking and I got to know a few things about him, and really the offer came very early in our relationship. And with that we started building that relationship more, and then I got to meet the other coaches, head coach (Joey) McGuire, and also the O-Line coach (Clay) McGuire.

The O-Line coach, he came out to Tennessee and talked with me at my school. We reach out, probably, I'd say once every week or two weeks, phone call or text message."