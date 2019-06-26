New head coach Matt Wells welcoming the members of the 2019 recruiting class to campus

Matt Wells and his coaching staff have added seven (7) new verbal commitments to the 2020 recruiting class over the past week. After hosting 20-plus prospects for official and unofficial visits in one week, this new Texas Tech coaching staff closed on some top targets and some of the visitors are likely to join the recruiting class later this summer or later in the process. The 2020 recruiting class now lists 10 verbal commitments, good for the No. 55 ranked class in the nation and the No. 9 ranked class in the Big 12 Conference. For now, the amount of commitments for some programs is pushing them ahead of the Red Raiders, but when filtered by the average star ranking per class Texas Tech holds the No. 7 class in the Big 12 Conference. -The class features four (4) commitments listed on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class -The class features seven (7) prospects on offense and three (3) on defense

-All 10 commitments are from the state of Texas, the only exception being Donovan Smith who recently moved to West Texas from Nevada -The class currently holds one (1) four-star prospect, seven (7) three-star prospects, one (1) two-star prospect and one (1) unrated prospect

Here is a quick overview of the current Texas Tech 2020 recruiting class, listed by order of commitment announcement from the first addition back in February to the latest addition earlier this week.



Committed: February 25th, 2019

Smith played wide receiver the past few seasons at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, but the son of new running backs coach DeAndre Smith finished his junior year and is moving with the family to West Texas. He is planning to enroll at Frenship High School for the fall and is expected to play quarterback for the Tigers. Rated as a 5.4 two-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound quarterback prospect chose the Red Raiders over offers from Nevada, San Diego State and Utah State.



Committed: May 12th, 2019 Rogers committed after taking an unofficial visit to the South Plains for the program's junior day event. He recently took his official visit to Texas Tech and recapped the experience with our team.

Rated as a 5.5. three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound tackle prospect chose the Red Raiders over offers from Georgia Tech, New Mexico, William & Mary, Louisiana Monroe and Arkansas State.



Committed: June 3rd, 2019 Davis unofficially visited for the program's first junior day event and waited until the school year ended to make his commitment. He recently took his official visit to Texas Tech this past weekend and our team is working to get feedback from Davis. Rated a 5.6 three-star prospect, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound safety holds 16 total offers and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Colorado, Arizona, Houston, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Purdue and several others.

Davis is listed as the No. 117 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class.



Committed: June 20th, 2019 Anokwuru committed to the Red Raiders shortly after receiving his scholarship offer. The coaches hosted an on-campus camp and the three-star defensive end impressed the Texas Tech coaching staff. Rated a 5.5. three-star prospect, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end prospect holds 12 total offers and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Army, Louisiana Tech, Navy, SMU and several others.



Committed: June 22nd, 2019 Brooks was a longtime target for the Texas Tech coaching staff and officially visited campus early last week. He had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with the coaches and players during his visit, solidifying his decision to commit to the Red Raiders. Rated a 5.7 three-star prospect, the 5-foot-11, 218-pound back holds 22 total offers and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Arkansas, Cal, Duke, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Missouri, TCU, Vanderbilt and several others.

Brooks is listed as the No. 69 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class.



Committed: June 22nd, 2019 Polk released a Top 4 list of schools in late May that included Texas Tech, Arkansas, Baylor and Arizona. The coaches only offered Polk a few months ago, then got him onto campus for the official visit and closed the deal during the visit. Rated a 5.8 four-star prospect, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver holds 17 total offers and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Minnesota, Kansas State, Illinois and several others. Polk is listed as the No. 46 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class.



Committed: June 22nd, 2019 Sparkman added an offer from the Texas Tech coaches in late April and officially visited campus this weekend, where he announced his commitment to the Red Raiders while still on campus. Rated a 5.5 three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver holds 14 total offers and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Kansas State and several others.



Committed: June 22nd, 2019 Bright was a longtime target for the Texas Tech coaching staff and once his state test scores came back with qualifying scores, the three-star prospect wasted no time scheduling his official visit and committing to the Red Raiders. Rated a 5.6 three-star prospect, the 5-foot-8, 164-pound wide receiver holds 23 total offers and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, SMU, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Purdue, Missouri, Utah, Washington State and several others.

Bright is listed as the No. 111 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class.



Committed: June 23rd, 2019 Moore received his offer from the Texas Tech coaches in early May and officially visited campus this past weekend. The three-star prospect announced his commitment to the Red Raiders only a day after returning home to the Houston area.

Rated a 5.5. three-star prospect, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds 15 total offers and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, SMU and several others.



Committed: June 24th, 2019 Dabon received an offer from the Texas Tech coaches in late May and officially visited campus this past weekend. He waited a few days after returning home to the Houston area before announcing his commitment to the Red Raiders.

Currently unrated, the 6-foot-2, 182-pound safety holds 15 total offers and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Missouri, Houston, UTSA, Tulsa, North Texas and several others.



