Texas Tech hosted 15 official visitors this past weekend, which is a pretty sizable group for any school in the country. Since Saturday, six (6) of those recruits have committed to the Red Raiders. One of only three (3) already committed players entering the weekend, Mansfield Lake Ridge OL Caleb Rogers really enjoyed spending time on the South Plains and hanging out with his future teammates and coaches.

"It was my first official so it was definitely different than any previous unofficial visits. It was awesome, I was there with my whole family. My grandparents live in Amarillo so they came down on Friday night and I got to hang out with them and take pictures with them. My older brother was there and my dad was too, they weren't there on my first visit (for Junior Day)."

I mean it was just awesome, my whole family got to see Tech and we got to be around all the coaches. I got to meet all the guys and I was able to convince a couple players to commit. Just getting to meet my new family at Tech so it was an awesome experience."

Rogers' player-host for the weekend was sophomore offensive lineman Casey Verhulst, who showed Rogers what being a Red Raider was all about.

"My host was Casey Verhulst, he was a great guy. He was really straight up about everything, he was super nice, he was really funny. He took us around and he was just super nice. I couldn't have asked anything else from him really."

Rogers also had a great time catching up with his future offensive line coach, Steve Farmer and the rest of the staff.

"It was great see him, I really liked seeing coach Farmer. We talked about where we stand as an offensive line group and how we're going to fit into the position group as a whole. So I got to talk to him about that and then I got to bond with the rest of the coaches too, we were able to play games and stuff so really I was able to make a bond with every coach this weekend, whether it was strength and conditioning or the wide receivers coach."