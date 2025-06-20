Favorite Texas Tech athletics memory

Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) guards Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney (13) in the second half of the Final Four game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, April 06, 2019 (Photo by Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

The 2024-25 athletics year gave Texas Tech fans many amazing memories that will last a lifetime. Texas Tech softball's run to the Women's College World Series championship. Texas Tech men's basketball with a historic comeback vs Arkansas to reach the Elite Eight. Tahj Brooks breaking the all-time school rushing record on his way to being an NFL Draft pick. Track & Field continuing their dominance of the Big 12 Conference. Not to mention transfer portal parties for nearly every sport on campus. Going back over years past, what are some RRS staff's favorite Texas Tech athletics memories? The only rule is that you had to have been at the event in person. RRS writers Ava Hounshell, Joe Lopez, Jarrett Ramirez & Ben Golan give their answers.

Advertisement

Ava - Texas Tech win over Texas, 2022

There have been a lot of special memories for me as a lifelong Red Raider fan, but one of the games I will never forget is when Chris Beard returned to Lubbock in 2022 after leaving Texas Tech to coach at the University of Texas. To say that us Tech fans were not welcoming to Chris Beard is an understatement, especially with a Longhorn logo on his shirt. When the official date of the game was released, I knew this game would be insane, and it exceeded expectations. The student section was absolutely unhinged, yelling things not appropriate to type out. The arena was packed two hours before the game even started, and everyone followed the "blackout Texas" theme. With Mark Adams being Tech's head coach at the time, this game was personal, and you could feel it in the building. Tech's Adonis Arms, Bryson Williams, Davion Warren, Keven McCullar, Marcus Santos-Silva, Clarence Nadolny, Terrence Shannon, Mylik Wilson, and Kevin Obanor were ready for this game as soon as they stepped on the floor. Bryson Williams had a fantastic game (per usual) and nailed a three right in front of the Texas bench, creating one of my favorite photos ever taken. Obanor hit five three-pointers, and McCullar led the team with 19 points in a 77-64 victory. Tech would go on to sweep the Longhorns after a win in Austin a few weeks later. If you were at this game, you know how energetic and loud the USA was. It was one of the best environments I've ever been a part of. After the game ended, I only thought, "How can anyone not be a Tech fan after watching this game?" You can always count on Tech fans to bring the heat against the Longhorns, and this game was one of the best examples.

Joe - Texas Tech win over Texas, 2002

As one of the oldest members of the RedRaiderSports crew, I’ve witnessed my fair share of unforgettable Texas Tech athletics moments. But when I look back, one game stands out above the rest: the 2002 showdown between Texas Tech and Texas at Jones SBC Stadium in Lubbock. I remember that night like it was yesterday. The weather was perfect — cool temperatures and barely a breeze. Ideal football conditions. The stadium was packed, the most people I’d ever seen at the Jones at that point in my life. The place was electric. I had a seat on the east side, taking in one of the greatest games I’ve ever watched as a Red Raider. It was the biggest game of the year for Tech. Texas came in with a 9-1 record and was ranked No. 4 in the country. Their roster was stacked with names like Chris Simms, Roy Williams, Selvin Young, Derrick Johnson, and Cedric Benson. Tech was led by Kliff Kingsbury, Wes Welker, Taurean Henderson, Carlos Francis, Nehemiah Glover, Aaron Hunt, Joselio Hanson, and Ryan Aycock. The game had everything — the highest of highs, the lowest of lows, and nonstop drama from the opening kickoff. I remember Tech falling behind early with two quick Texas touchdowns in the first quarter, only to battle back and even the score early in the second. From there, it turned into a shootout — back and forth, score for score, all night long. I’ll never forget the chaos in the student section, the broken bleachers, the unforgettable double pass from Mickey Peters to Wes Welker on a crucial 3rd and 9 late in the fourth quarter, or Ryan Aycock’s game-sealing interception. That game had it all. To this day, it remains the greatest Texas Tech sporting experience I’ve ever been a part of. If you were there, you know — and if you weren’t, I genuinely feel sorry for you.

Jarrett - Texas Tech overtime win over Oklahoma, 2022

The only time I ever witnessed the Red Raiders take down Oklahoma and it also happened to be the first Tech football game I ever covered as a reporter. That puts a bit more of a sentimental factor into it-- I still have the credential from that night-- but it was a monumental night on all fronts. The last game in front of the old south endzone and Joey McGuire was able to make good on his promise. They beat Oklahoma, 51-48 in overtime, and that following Monday, the whole thing started coming down. There's several memorable moments from this game on the field. I can think of Tyler Slough's bomb to Jerand Bradley for a long-range touchdown, Reggie Pearson obliterating Dillon Gabriel with a perfectly legal hit and Jaylon Hutchings scoring a rushing touchdown. Plus, who could forget Trey Wolff's clutch kicking? That 2022 squad was so fun. Perhaps the wins over Texas and Houston were more memorable in some eyes, I was in attendance for both of those and could have easily picked them instead. But for reasons in and around the game, this gets my pick.

Ben - Texas Tech Final Four win vs Michigan State, 2019