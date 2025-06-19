Tech wins out for highly-recruited CB S’Vioarean Martin

Texas Tech picked up a big recruiting win on Thursday afternoon with the commitment of Palestine (TX) cornerback S’Vioarean Martin.

Martin chose the Red Raiders amongst a trio of Big 12 finalists, the others being Kansas State and Houston. Kansas State was actually seen as a leader for Martin heading into the last week prior to his decision, but an official visit to Texas Tech the weekend of June 13-15 was enough to flip momentum in the Red Raiders' favor.

"I loved my visit at Texas Tech, couldn’t have been any better. Me and my family loved it. Full of great energy, culture was great, and great people!

Hanging out with the players and getting wisdom and knowledge from them was great as well."

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Martin is a lengthy corner who also has verified track speed (11.05 100 meters) to go along with it. He also competes for Palestine's 4x100 Relay and 4x200 Relay teams.

As a junior Martin totaled 28 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 3 tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble. Offensively, he recorded 18 receptions for 229 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

In May, Martin committed to play in the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, a postseason high school football All-Star game made up of some of the top recruits in the nation.

Martin becomes Texas Tech's 15th overall commitment in the 2026 class and fifth defensive back, joining Luke Bell, Maddox Quiller, Noah Lewis and Aaron Bradshaw.

Martin is rated as a Rivals 5.7 three-star prospect and the No. 61 cornerback in his class, but is rated significantly higher per On3 where he is ranked as a 90 four-star prospect, the No. 32 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 43 overall player in the state of Texas.