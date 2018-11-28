MORE: What are Littrell's plans? | Next stop for Kingsbury | Matt Wells in the mix? Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt discussed the university's search for a new head football coach today on The Kirby Hocutt Show on Double T 97.3 FM in Lubbock. Here's what you need to know from Hocutt's comments on Wednesday.

1. HOCUTT REITERATES EXPECTATIONS

Hocutt's use of the word "elite" in his press conference Sunday raised some eyebrows - and briefly served as social media fodder as people debated whether Texas Tech has ever been elite in football - and he doubled-down on those expectations again Wednesday. "We have not shied away from saying the fact that we want to be relevant, we want to be elite, we want to compete for championships," he said. "It is possible. It can be done at Texas Tech University. It can be done in Lubbock, Texas."

2. CONVERSATIONS HAVE TAKEN PLACE

When asked by host Robert Giovannetti, also an athletic department official, if he had spoken with any coaching candidates up to this point, Hocutt indicated that conversations and visits had in fact taken place. "There's a lot of conversations that are taking place, there's a lot of visits that are taking place. We're going to just continue to manage those hour by hour and day by day. There's a lot of things taking place behind the scenes right now."

3. HOCUTT HAD A LIST PREPARED IN CASE KINGSBURY DIDN'T WORK OUT

Hocutt confirmed that he did not start this coaching search from scratch following the dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury on Sunday. He also indicated that the list has evolved since the process began. "Of course, you are always prepared," Hocutt said. "What you don't know is how those conversations with those that you have interest in are going to evolve. Is there shared interest? In some cases we knew that there would be, in others we weren't so sure. "We were prepared. We had a list. As you work that list, it can a number of different turns and there are people that will come forward with interest that you hadn't anticipated. Once you get into something like this, it can change day by day."

4. COORDINATOR IS IN THE MIX

Hocutt confirmed that at least one coordinator was in the running for the Red Raiders' vacancy. "We're having a conversation right now with someone who is a coordinator at a high-profile program." Could Hocutt be referring to Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt?

5. HOCUTT WAS IN LUBBOCK LAST NIGHT, MAY BE IN TOWN TONIGHT