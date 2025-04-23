Four-star WR Aljour Miles gets first glimpse at Texas Tech

Texas Tech will always remain a prominent player in the wide receiver business and has an early target set in four-star wideout Aljour Miles II. Originally from California and now playing his high school football at Kaufman, Miles was in Lubbock for the first time this past weekend for an unofficial visit. RedRaiderSports.com caught up with him to get the details.

What you need to know…

… Texas Tech arrived on the scene well into Miles’ recruitment process, offering him in January and becoming his 17th offer.

… Miles is now up to 28 offers from schools such as Oklahoma, USC and Texas A&M, among others.

… Miles took his first official visit to Oklahoma State in early April and is set to take an OV to Texas Tech June 6-8. The rest of his official visit schedule includes the following:

Stanford (April 25)

SMU (May 3)

Kansas (May 30)

USC (June 13)

OU (June 20)

… According to his MaxPreps profile, as a junior Miles recorded 60 receptions, 1,114 yards and 11 touchdowns.