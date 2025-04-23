Elite OL Peyton Miller recaps great visit to Lubbock

2027 Anna (TX) offensive lineman Peyton Miller is a top priority recruit for Texas Tech and several other programs, as he already holds 22 total offers following his sophomore season.

The Red Raiders offered Miller almost one year ago - on May 20th, 2024 - and the 6-foot-5, 305 pound lineman made the trip out West to take in Texas Tech's spring football game over the weekend.

Miller has several ties to Texas Tech. His high school head coach, Seth Parr, was previously the head coach at Lubbock Coronado HS. In addition, Miller's grandparents are Red Raiders, so there's plenty of interest from both sides in potentially continuing that tradition.

Following the spring game, RedRaiderSports spoke with Miller to discuss his time on campus, interest in Texas Tech, other schools standing out in his recruitment, and find out what he's looking for in a program when it comes time to make his commitment.

What you need to know...

... Miller holds 22 offers to date. Some of the programs in the mix include Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

... As a sophomore Miller was named to the 2024 District 4-5A First Team Offense

... Texas Tech has not signed an Anna Coyote in Rivals database history. Athlete Abner Dubar was committed to Texas Tech briefly as part of the 2020 class before eventually signing with Minnesota.

Relationship with Texas Tech staff: "Yeah, so the relationship has definitely grown a lot because my head coach at my high school (Seth Parr), he used to coach out in Lubbock, so he knows that coaching staff really well. So, you know, he's kind of like put that off on me and that relationship has really grown with him and with those coaches. And ever since, you know, like Clay (McGuire), I've seen Clay a couple times. He's come to the school, and he'll come and watch me practice, spring practice. They stopped by right after the season, came talk to me, and it was great catching up with all them. And, you know, we scheduled this visit that I had yesterday, and the relationship has just really grown, like immensely, and it's been great to grow a relationship with those guys and those coaches."