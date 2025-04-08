Stephen Cannon is QB1 for Texas Tech in 2026

Texas Tech has picked up a commitment from its quarterback in the 2026 class, and the staff went a ways from home to do it.
Savannah (Georgia) Benedictine Military School Stephen Cannon announced for the Red Raiders following his weekend unofficial visit to Lubbock. Cannon chose Texas Tech over 25 other offers, including Power 4 offers from Georgia Tech, UCF, Virginia and Wake Forest.
Cannon says it was his fit in the system, Texas Tech's high-powered offense and his relationship with coaches such as Mack Leftwich, Joey McGuire and Lindsey Scott Jr. that helped seal the deal for the Red Raiders.
"Well, first of all, I feel like I'm a great fit in their system and in the offense that they run there. They told me their plan for me and how they see me coming in, and what they see me doing in the future. And also just the relationship with the coaching staff was amazing. With Coach McGuire, (Mack) Leftwich, coach (Lindsey) Scott, and pretty much everybody. Like I talked to every coach there and they just made it feel like home. I'm excited to be a part of the family."
Cannon says he knew while on his visit this weekend that Texas Tech was going to be his future home, but he waited until he got back to Georgia to call the coaches and give them the good news.
"So to be honest, it was probably when I was sitting in the hotel after the first day, I kind of had a feeling that I wanted to commit, and then I actually didn't tell them until I got back home to Savannah. The day after I got back home to Savannah, and that was awesome. I called coach Leftwich first, told him the news. He was really excited. Told me to call coach McGuire, and he's got a lot of energy all the time. He was really excited, and I'm just excited to build this class."
This was Cannon's first visit to Texas Tech and, like every other prospect that has come through the 806 lately, the new facilities blew him away even though that wasn't a determining factor in his decision. Some other highlights of the weekend were being with the coaches and learning more about his future offense.
"So obviously, when I got there, the facilities kind of blew me away. But even just like if the facilities weren't there, I just think the coaching staff is elite. It's filled with great people. If they were there in a terrible facility, you know, I still really like all of them. I'd say I really loved sitting in the meetings with Coach Leftwich and learning about the offense, because that's really what I love to do. I have a passion for it, and just learning about that. And then being with Coach Scott, and then it was just really fun learning all about Texas Tech."
Current Texas Tech starting quarterback Behren Morton is out for spring football, which allowed him to spend practice time with Cannon. Cannon also got to connect with Will Hammond after practice, beginning to build bonds with his future teammate in the quarterback room.
"So during the practice, you know Behren (Morton) is hurt right now so he's kind of off to the side. So he was with me most of the time during the practice, talking me through stuff. Like what he's seeing on what plays and what the play call is. So he was really helpful during practice, you know, made me feel involved. And then I got to talk to Will (Hammond) after one of their team scrimmages. Just him talking to me, learning about me, I'm learning about him because, you know, we'll be future teammates soon. So that was really good. And he also would talk me through a little bit, I had some questions for him. So it was really cool talking to them."
Now committed, Cannon says he's looking forward to putting his recruiting hat on and bringing some more talented players with him to Texas Tech.
"I've got a couple teammates on my high school team that I'd love to get them out there with me soon, and then introduce the coaching staff and all that, because I've got some guys that want to join me in college continue our being teammates. But I'm definitely going to venture out and find the best guys in the country and bring them to Lubbock, Texas, hopefully."
Despite earning some new offers recently and potentially more in the future, Cannon says he's done with his recruitment moving forward. He's a Red Raider.
"So actually, right before this, I was calling all my other coaches that have been recruiting me. I just canceled all my other visits, so I'm all locked in with Texas Tech. I'm pretty much shutting my recruitment down totally. So I'm locked in."
Cannon is currently running track and is looking forward to taking his official visit to Texas Tech in the summer before helping his team win a State Championship in his senior season.
"Right now I'm running track. I'm running the 100 meters, 400 meters, 4x100 meters and 4x400 meters. We've got our region track meets next week, so getting ready for that. And then, in terms of football, we've got spring practice coming up on May 12th, and then the OV to Texas Tech on June 6. But I was glad to be committed now so I can now go focus on my high school team and go win a state championship which is our goal."
As a junior Cannon - who missed five (5) games - went 87/149 (58.4%) for 1352 yards, 11 passing touchdowns to 5 interceptions. He also added 42 carries for 147 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.
Cannon becomes Texas Tech's ninth commit of the 2026 class and second on the offensive side of the ball, joining offensive lineman JJ Mays who committed earlier in the day.
