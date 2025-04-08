Stephen Cannon is QB1 for Texas Tech in 2026

Texas Tech has picked up a commitment from its quarterback in the 2026 class, and the staff went a ways from home to do it.

Savannah (Georgia) Benedictine Military School Stephen Cannon announced for the Red Raiders following his weekend unofficial visit to Lubbock. Cannon chose Texas Tech over 25 other offers, including Power 4 offers from Georgia Tech, UCF, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Cannon says it was his fit in the system, Texas Tech's high-powered offense and his relationship with coaches such as Mack Leftwich, Joey McGuire and Lindsey Scott Jr. that helped seal the deal for the Red Raiders.

"Well, first of all, I feel like I'm a great fit in their system and in the offense that they run there. They told me their plan for me and how they see me coming in, and what they see me doing in the future. And also just the relationship with the coaching staff was amazing. With Coach McGuire, (Mack) Leftwich, coach (Lindsey) Scott, and pretty much everybody. Like I talked to every coach there and they just made it feel like home. I'm excited to be a part of the family."

Cannon says he knew while on his visit this weekend that Texas Tech was going to be his future home, but he waited until he got back to Georgia to call the coaches and give them the good news.

"So to be honest, it was probably when I was sitting in the hotel after the first day, I kind of had a feeling that I wanted to commit, and then I actually didn't tell them until I got back home to Savannah. The day after I got back home to Savannah, and that was awesome. I called coach Leftwich first, told him the news. He was really excited. Told me to call coach McGuire, and he's got a lot of energy all the time. He was really excited, and I'm just excited to build this class."

This was Cannon's first visit to Texas Tech and, like every other prospect that has come through the 806 lately, the new facilities blew him away even though that wasn't a determining factor in his decision. Some other highlights of the weekend were being with the coaches and learning more about his future offense.

"So obviously, when I got there, the facilities kind of blew me away. But even just like if the facilities weren't there, I just think the coaching staff is elite. It's filled with great people. If they were there in a terrible facility, you know, I still really like all of them. I'd say I really loved sitting in the meetings with Coach Leftwich and learning about the offense, because that's really what I love to do. I have a passion for it, and just learning about that. And then being with Coach Scott, and then it was just really fun learning all about Texas Tech."