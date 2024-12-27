Staff Predictions: Tech takes on Razorbacks in Liberty Bowl

Caleb Rogers (Photo by Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images)

Texas Tech's 2024 season comes to a close Friday evening in Memphis when the Red Raiders take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl at 6 p.m. Texas Tech comes into the game with the opportunity to win a ninth game for the first time since 2009, and fourth consecutive bowl game. Will the Red Raiders be able to topple the Razorbacks to send off the seniors with a win? The RedRaiderSports.com staff gives their predictions for this weekend's affair.

Advertisement

Ben Golan: Texas Tech 32, Arkansas 27

This should be an interesting game where both offenses move the ball very well. Texas Tech will be down Behren Morton, Josh Kelly and potentially Tahj Brooks, but there's plenty of talent stepping in to still have success. Seeing what former four-star quarterback Will Hammond does in his first career start is obviously the thing most Texas Tech fans are looking forward to. Hammond has shown plenty of glimpses in his limited time, but this is his first real opportunity for a breakout performance. I expect it to happen. For as depleted as Texas Tech could be on offense, the Razorbacks are just as depleted if not more due to the transfer portal. Arkansas will be missing several starters on both sides of the ball, including their entire interior offensive line. Don't bet against Texas Tech in bowl games. Red Raiders pull a close one out late.

Jarrett Ramirez: Texas Tech 28, Arkansas 20

If there is something I’ve learned about Texas Tech in its two bowl games under Joey McGuire is that the Red Raiders come to play. Often in these bowl games, it really comes down to which team is the most excited to be there. Both sides are quite depleted and that will give the Red Raiders’ young talent like Will Hammond, J’Koby Williams and Kelby Valsin plenty of opportunities to shine. There’s a lot of question marks around what Arkansas can still bring to the party from an offensive standpoint. I could see Jayden Cofield or Miquel Dingle having big games to continue the Tech trend of a young defender making a name for themselves in postseason play. Like I said above, Tech comes out to play in these bowl games and the program is taking this one very seriously. Red Raiders win nine for the first time in over a decade.

Justin Apodaca: Texas Tech 30, Arkansas 27

This is a very interesting matchup for a multitude of reasons. Tech has plenty to play for, and McGuire has been vocal that this game is extremely important for the trajectory of his program, so I am anticipating Tech to play hard. This will be a matchup between a lot of unproven units for both teams, so we will see what it ultimately looks like. I'm expecting that the Red Raiders will play hard, as they have in past bowl games under McGuire, and if Brooks decides to give it a go for Tech, the Red Raiders should be able to run the ball well. Personally, am excited to watch Will Hammond sling it and see what a full game from him looks like and am willing to trust McGuire's guys in this one.