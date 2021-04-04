RedRaiderSports - Several lineman stand out at DFW King of the Trenches camp

Several of the top offensive and defensive lineman in the DFW area came out to compete Saturday at the 'DFW King of the Trenches' camp in Carrollton. The coaches for the event were... ... Donald Hawkins, former Texas offensive lineman who played in eight NFL games with the Cowboys and Panthers. ...James Reed, former Iowa State defensive tackle and New York Jets 7th round pick who played in 99 career NFL games with the Jets and Chiefs. ... Noel Scarlett, former Langston defensive lineman and Minnesota Vikings 7th round pick who appeared in an NFL game with the Dallas Cowboys. RedRaiderSports.com was on hand for the event, and we recap the camp and all top performers.

Duncanville's Cameron Williams stands out physically at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds. He plays nasty and continually showed throughout the day why he's a Rivals 250 recruit. The 4-star prospect is coveted by every school in the country, and he holds an offer from Texas Tech. Williams told me he remains in contact with the Tech coaches and is considering scheduling a visit to Lubbock. Williams, who played right tackle at the camp, was named offensive line MVP for his efforts.

Coram Deo Academy defensive end Jadon Scarlett is the son of Noel Scarlett, one of the aforementioned coaches. Scarlett isn't the biggest guy in the room, but he is simply unblockable with his speed and power. Ranked as a 4-star prospect, Scarlett holds offers from Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State and several other power 5 programs. From the Texas Tech perspective, Scarlett told me he was in contact with the coaches back in February but he hasn't heard from them as much lately. Scarlett was named defensive line MVP.

Highland Parks' Jack Curtis is a twitchy, fast edge rusher who can also play tight end on the offensive side of the ball. A great thing about Curtis is that he gives 100% effort every rep and is always hustling to get to where he needs to be. That might not seem like much, but it really stands out in these types of settings where that's not always the case. Curtis holds 11 offers so far, including Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo and San Diego State among others. Curtis is the grandson of Texas Tech legend Donny Anderson, and is being followed on Twitter by Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, inside receivers coach Luke Wells, director of player personnel Preston Pehrson and offensive assistant Cole Thomas.

Denison's Dameon Smallwood is another physically imposing player who can play either side of the ball, but is best suited as a guard at the next level. The former North Texas commit shows a powerful punch and can move well for his size, too. Smallwood decommitted from North Texas back in early March, and he also holds an offer from New Mexico so far.

Naaman Forest's Markis Deal is a guy we've written about before and is one of the top prospects in his class. Listed as an offensive tackle by Rivals, Deal played on the other side of the ball at defense tackle at the camp. Still early in his recruitment, Deal holds seven offers so far including Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma State and SMU among others.

One of the top Tech targets in the 2022 class is Argyle offensive lineman Sheridan Wilson. Tech has had a ton of success at Argyle recently, and will look to add Wilson to that mix. Wilson is a versatile prospect who can play anywhere on the line, but worked primarily at right guard in this camp. He recently completed a virtual visit with the Tech coaches, and also holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Memphis and TCU among others. Look for him to visit Lubbock once the dead period ends in June.

One of the guys who wasn't on my radar coming in was Argyle's Michael Madrie, mainly because he is still looking for his first offer. He has great size for a rising junior at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and is a projectable athlete on the defensive line. Another guy who I wouldn't be surprised if we fast forward a year and he has several big schools after him.

A guy who earned the praises of the coaches over and over again was Euless Trinity's Misiolo Maluia. No offers yet but he was physical and competed very well on the day. Look for him to pick up some more attention as the offseason continues.

Denton Guyer's Vincent Paige is a well-built pass rushing prospect at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds. He committed to North Texas over offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston and Kansas among others. He looks like an absolute steal for the Mean Green.

Frisco Liberty's Chika Ugoh is another edge rushing prospect. He'll need to add some bulk but he can give some of these bigger lineman prospects with his bend and speed. Ugoh is still looking for his first offer.