One of Texas Tech's top offensive line targets in the 2022 class comes from a familiar school to fans who enjoy keeping up with recruiting.

Argyle's Sheridan Wilson recently completed his second virtual tour with the Tech staff, led by offensive line coach Steve Farmer. The Red Raiders, of course, signed Argyle tackle Jack Tucker as part of the 2021 class and also added a couple of preferred walk-ons in wideout Cole Kirkpatrick and center Blake Spence.

Could Wilson be the next recruit to go from an Argyle Eagle to a Texas Tech Red Raider?

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech offered Wilson back on February 7th, 2020. The Red Raiders were his second offer at the time

... In addition to TTU, Wilson also holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, North Texas and TCU

... Sheridan is the younger brother of Oklahoma State lineman Preston Wilson

... Wilson helped his Eagles go 16-0 this season and win the Texas 4A Division 1 State Championship