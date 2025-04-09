Santa Clara guard Tyeree Bryan is first portal addition for Texas Tech

Texas Tech has added to its basketball roster for the first time this off-season.

Santa Clara transfer Tyeree Bryan officially announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Wednesday afternoon, and the 6-foot-5 guard/forward will join the Red Raiders with one season of eligibility remaining.

Bryan started his college career at Charleston Southern where he played the 2022-23 season. Following one season as a Buccaneer, he headed to Santa Clara where he has spent the last two seasons playing in the West Coast Conference.

In his college career Bryan has appeared in 93 games, starting 59 of them and playing an average of 27.9 minutes per game. Through the 93 games Bryan has averaged 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field, 41.6% from three and 69.9% from the free throw line.