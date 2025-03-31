Rivals250 quarterback Weston Nielsen talks great experience at Texas Tech

As Texas Tech Football continues getting ready for the 2025 season through spring football, the coaching staff is also in the midst of hosting recruits for visits.

The staff welcomed over 20 recruits to Lubbock this weekend, and one of the top prospects in town was 2027 Bastrop (TX) quarterback Weston Nielsen.

Nielsen is ranked by Rivals as the No. 113 prospect overall in the 2027 class, the No. 21 player in Texas and No. 10 overall quarterback. This was Nielsen's first visit to Lubbock, where he got to connect more with head coach Joey McGuire, new offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich and the rest of the staff.

Following the visit RedRaiderSports spoke with Nielsen to recap his day in West Texas and learn which other programs are prioritizing the rising junior gunslinger.

What you need to know...

... Nielsen holds 16 offers to date. Other than Texas Tech, schools such as Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU, Texas A&M and others have thrown their hat in the ring.

... Nielsen previously announced spring visits to Oklahoma State (March 25), Texas Tech (March 29), TCU (April 4), Texas A&M (April 10) and Arizona State (April 18)

... As a sophomore, Nielsen completed 177-of-266 passes (.665% completion) for 3,185 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns and 7 interceptions. On the ground he added 129 rushing yards and 3 more scores.

... Following his sophomore season, Nielsen was named the District 11-5A Offensive MVP

... Nielsen was teammates at Bastrop with Texas Tech preferred walk on commit Quintaelyn Joyner

Relationship with Texas Tech: "They're a great staff. They just came in and Coach McGuire called me. He's called me a lot of times, he's interacted with me a lot and it's just been great the past couple months talking to him, because he's definitely one of the best head coaches I've been around, and he's just a great person overall."