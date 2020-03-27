Texas Tech's 2004 signing class, its fifth under Mike Leach, came at a period of significant transition for the program. Its record-setting quarterback, B.J. Symons? Gone. The team's prolific trio of wide receivers, including Wes Welker? Graduated. Its defensive line? In serious need of talent and depth. The Red Raiders attempted to fix all of these issues right away -- from quarterback to receiver to defensive line -- with several high profile JUCO additions, but it was largely the class' high school signees that ultimately made this group so memorable.

The class was well-received both by fans and recruiting analysts alike. Rivals.com ranked the Red Raiders' 2004 haul No. 33 nationally and seventh in the Big 12. Five-star JUCO quarterback Robert Johnson had the fanbase abuzz with thoughts of a dual-threat dimension to the Air Raid offense. Four-stars JUCO transfers Sylvester Brinkley and Marquis Johnson were expected to contribute right away. Four-star teammates Graham Harrell and Anthony Jenkins were viewed as future cornerstones.

"I think this was the best class we've had since I've been at Tech," he said. "I think there was more precision to the recruiting effort since I've been here. I think the recruiting area was defined well, I think there was just a great overall effort on the coaches part, and the other thing that I think paid off was that we got an earlier start on it then we have before."

Though Texas Tech's 2004 signing class was Leach's highest-ranked class to date, he was quick to dismiss the importance of player rankings.

"A big name doesn't mean anything," he said. "I don't ask Rivals or Insiders what to call on third and long. So I don't really care what they think. Maybe there is a guy that's five stars and I think he's terrible. I probably got minus three stars for recruiting Wes Welker. That probably cost me some stars. At some point you switch on the film and it's do you like him."

For the most part, outside of Harrell, the 2004 signees that made the biggest impact did not get much press that National Signing Day. Dwayne Slay, a two-star prospect, made the most noise out of the team's JUCO signees. Three-star Danny Amendola was a major contributor during his time on the South Plains, while Jenkins barely lasted two years in Lubbock before leaving the program. And Darcel McBath, Eric Morris and Shannon Woods played huge roles in the team's success from 2006-08.