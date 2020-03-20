Mike Leach was not under the gun during the 2002 recruiting cycle. For the first time since he took over as Texas Tech's head coach, Leach didn't have to approach recruiting as an exercise in program triage. His 2000 class had to be assembled in just two short months, while his JUCO-heavy 2001 group reflected the program's need for immediate help.

And even though, at the time, the Red Raiders' 2002 recruiting efforts were not nearly as heralded as its immediate predecessor, this class represented a significant step forward for the program.

"We are very excited about this group of players," Leach said on National Signing Day in 2002. "This is a good, solid class for us. We addressed some immediate needs with a couple junior college players and we have added depth to our roster. We are particularly excited about our freshman class. We anticipate several of them to come in and make an immediate impact."

Texas Tech continued its focus on recruiting the Lone Star State in 2002, with 18 of its 24 signees coming directly from the Texas high school football ranks.

"The state of Texas has been the key recruiting area for us in my two years here," Leach said. "We've also been able to reach into the junior colleges and sign some outstanding athletes. The coaches and staff associated with our program deserve the credit for putting this class together."

The Red Raiders signed only three junior college prospects in 2002, down from seven the year before. Ironically, the lack of instant contributors was one of the reasons the class received a lukewarm reception from the media; the Red Raiders' 2002 haul ranked No. 48 nationally, but checked in at No. 10 in the Big 12 and second-to-last in the Big 12's South Division.